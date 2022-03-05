Three Forks scored 26 points in the first quarter Friday and never let off the gas in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Wolves built a commanding 27-point halftime lead en route to routing Lame Deer 81-55 in a semifinal game at the Southern B Divisional. With the win, Three Forks clinched a berth to next week's state tournament.
“The boys were ready to roll and played their best defensive game all year at the right time,” Wolves head coach Terry Hauser said.
Three Forks (20-4) advanced to the championship game and will play No. 1 Lodge Grass at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We have all been wanting to play Lodge Grass all year and now we got that chance. It’s going to be epic,” said Hauser. “Two great teams and the place will be electric.”
Finn Tesoro led the charge for the Wolves, scoring a game-high 26 points after shooting 10 of 16 from the field and burying five 3’s.
Mikey O’Dell added 18 points, while Jacob Buchignani and Owen Long also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Lame Deer was led by Journey Emerson, who finished with 15 points. Jaxson McCormick scored 11 points, while Kendall Russell had eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Manhattan falls to Lodge Grass in semifinal
Manhattan kept the contest close and took a 19-18 lead into halftime Friday in a semifinal game against Lodge Grass at the Southern B Divisional.
But the Indians outscored Manhattan 21-11 in the third quarter en route to a 55-43 victory.
“We played great defense today, the kids worked really hard. I was very proud of their effort,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “Unfortunately we just struggled to make shots throughout the entire game. They were able to get some offensive rebound putbacks in third quarter and that was key.”
Wyatt Jones, who had a game-high 15 points, scored six points in the second quarter and Evan Douma added four as Manhattan took a one-point lead into halftime. But Ty Moccosin and Damon GrosVentre combined for 11 points in the third quarter as the Indians surged into the lead.
De Stewart and GrosVentre each finished with 15 points, while Douma had 11 for the Tigers.
Manhattan (17-6) plays a loser-out game against Columbus at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the consolation game at 3:30 p.m.
Three Forks 81, Lame Deer 55
Lame Deer 12 13 12 18 - 55
Three Forks 26 26 16 13 - 81
LAME DEER - Kenny Crazymule 0 0-0 0, Amelio Blackhorse 1 1-1 3, Moses Sanders 2 0-0 4, Markell Littlecoyote 1 0-0 3, Myron Redsleeves 1 0-0 3, Jaxson McCormick 4 0-0 11, Kendall Russell 4 0-0 8, Jerell Hiwalkder 2 1-1 5, Journey Emerson 4 6-6 15, Chauncy Oldman 0 0-0 0, Frank Flying 1 0-0 3, Latrell Littlebear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-12 17.
THREE FORKS (20-4) - Austin Allen 1 5-6 7, Jacob Buchignani 5 2-2 13, Owen Long 4 2-2 10, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 1 0-0 2, Finn Tesoro 10 1-1 26, Collin Stone 1 0-0 2, Rylan Koch 1 0-0 3, Mikey O’Dell 7 2-2 18, Corey Potts 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 9-20 81.
3-point goals: LD 7 (McCormick 3, Littlecoyote 1, Redsleeves 1, Emerson 1, Flying 1), TF 9 (Tesoro 5, O’Dell 2, Buchignani 1, Koch 1).
Lodge Grass 55, Manhattan 43
Manhattan 7 12 11 13 - 43
Lodge Grass 7 11 21 16 - 55
MANHATTAN (17-6) - Callin Fenno 0 2-2 2, Jadon Pierce 03-4 3, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 4 3-4 11, Corban Johnson 2 1-1 5, Wyatt Jones 5 2-5 15, Markus Fenno 3 0-0 7, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-16 43.
LODGE GRASS - Tayze Rodgers 2 3-3 7, Myron LittleLight 2 0-0 5, James Brown 0 0-1 0, De Stewart 7 0-0 15, Ty Moccosin 3 1-2 7, Gabe Kelly 0 0-0 0, Damon GrosVentre 5 4-4 15, Lance LittleNest 2 2-4 6, Kaydin Small 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-14 55.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Jones 3, M. Fenno 1), LG 3 (LittleLight 1, Stewart 1, GrosVentre 1).