Led by a game-high 21 points from Dylan Swenson, Three Forks won a first round game Wednesday at the Southern B Divisional.

Swenson was among four Wolves in double figures in a 70-57 victory against Baker at First Interstate Arena in Billings. Three Forks led 31-23 at halftime and then held off a fourth quarter surge by the Spartans to advance to the next round.

