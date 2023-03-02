Led by a game-high 21 points from Dylan Swenson, Three Forks won a first round game Wednesday at the Southern B Divisional.
Swenson was among four Wolves in double figures in a 70-57 victory against Baker at First Interstate Arena in Billings. Three Forks led 31-23 at halftime and then held off a fourth quarter surge by the Spartans to advance to the next round.
The Wolves (12-9) play Columbus in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The teams split during the regular season.
Three Forks led by as much as 20 points, 52-32, in the third quarter and then took an 18-point lead into the fourth. But the Spartans rallied with a 15-2 run to trim the deficit to 56-49 with 4:44 remaining.
A pair of free throws by Swenson, followed by a 3 from Sam Tesoro, got the Wolves back on track. Swenson scored 10 points over the final 4:26 of the game to help Three Forks seal the victory.
Hunter Feddes finished with 11 points for the Wolves, while Shane Williams and Tesoro each had 10.
Baker, which plays Jefferson in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Thursday, was led by Bryant O’Connor. He was the only Spartan to reach double figures with 15 points.
Three Forks 70, Baker 57
Baker 11 12 13 21 - 57
Three Forks 14 17 23 16 - 70
BAKER – Kane Olsen 2, Gentre Coulter 9, Ethan Gundlach 11, Quinn Griffith 3, Bryant O’Connor 15, Riley Williams 6, Cooper O’Connor 8, Rory Lingle 3.
THREE FORKS (12-9) – Sam Tesoro 10, Hunter Feddes 11, Colton Hayder 10, Shane Williams 9, Dylan Swenson 21, Carson Woodland 2, Caleb Van Vleet 7.