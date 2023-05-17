...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter,
Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead,
Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis
and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum,
Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt,
Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure,
Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until
0900AM 5/18/2023
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are Very
Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Helena, and Seeley Lake
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre,
Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson
Falls are Moderate
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
With its season on the line Monday, Three Forks took command early en route to a big victory on the road.
The Wolves never trailed in a divisional play-in game against Anaconda at the Charlotte Martin-Yeoman Complex. They scored four runs in the top of the first and cruised from there to an 8-1 win.
With the victory, Three Forks (7-8)advanced to the Western B/C Divisional as a first-year program. The team will play Mission-Arlee-Charlo (MAC) in a first round game at 5 p.m. Thursday. MAC is last year’s state runner up.
The winner advances to Friday’s second round and will play the winner of Manhattan and Eureka.
After losing to Anaconda twice during the regular season, the Wolves set the tone early in the rubber match. They capitalized on three walks, two singles and a pair of dropped third strikes to score four runs in the first.
The Copperheads (4-14) scored a run in the third to trim the deficit to three, but Three Forks countered with two in the fourth and then runs in the fifth and sixth to secure the victory.
Fallon Page led the charge defensively, picking up the win in the circle after throwing a 4-hitter and striking out nine. The junior also had a hit at the plate.
Offensively, Ada Rae Thomas was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Sierra Schall and Eva Parker also had two hits. The Wolves finished with nine hits in the contest and capitalized on seven walks by Anaconda pitcher Ashley Mitchell.
Three Forks 8, Anaconda 1
Three Forks 400 211 0 - 8 9 1
Anaconda 001 000 0 - 1 4 1
Fallon Page and Sierra Schall. Ashley Mitchell and Mikayka Mckelvg.
THREE FORKS (7-8) - Schall 2-4, Maycee Church 0-3, Ada Rae Thomas 2-3, Page 1-4, Eva Parker 2-4, Nova Ervin 0-3, Grace Kluin 1-3, Sierra Lindquist 1-2, Tycie Davis 0-4.