Three Forks’ wrestling team began the 2022-23 season in impressive fashion over the weekend.
The Wolves boasted four individual champions en route to winning the Cascade Badger Invitational. Three Forks finished with 248 points, while Whitehall was second with 215.5 and Jefferson third with 200.
“Tournament went very well,” Three Forks head coach Nye Howey said. “Kids wrestled with a lot of enthusiasm with 10 out of the 15 that went to the tournament placing. It was a good start to the season.”
Winning tournament titles were Brummie Boggus (103), Brayden Linville (113), Levi Wagner (138) and Dylan Kamps (152). Linville is a defending state champion for the Wolves and finished 3-0, which included a first round pin of Columbus/Absarokee’s Seth Komick in the championship match.
Earning runner up finishes for Three Forks were Mathais Hogue (120), Logan Douma (126), and Gabe Hungerford (145).
Cole Rogers and Jesse Eide placed third at 120 and 160 pounds, respectively, while Josiah Gonzalez was fourth at 285. Rogers is also a defending state champion for the Wolves.
Boggus finished 2-0 in the tournament, pinning Whitehall’s Gunnar South in the semifinals and then East Helena’s Eli Erdal in the finals.
Wagner, who did not compete last year due to injury, finished with a 4-0 record. He pinned his way to the championship match and then defeated Big Sandy’s Tannin Baumann by technical fall in the finals.
Kamps also went 4-0 en route to pinning his way to the championship match. He defeated Great Falls Central’s Brodie Ober by major decision in the finals.
Three Forks is back in action Thursday at a mixer hosted by Jefferson, and then will compete in the two-day Whitehall Duals beginning Friday.
Tigers struggle in opener
Manhattan began the season Saturday at the one-day Ranger Invite in Livingston. While tournament results were not available, Tigers head coach Patrick Hutchins said none of team’s five wrestlers won a match.
“Our wrestlers did not seem ready to compete,” he said. “There was no determination. We did not win a single match the entire day.”
Manhattan returns to action this weekend at the Whitehall Duals, and then travels to Fairfield Dec. 15.