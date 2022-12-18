Following a 0-3 start to the season, Three Forks bounced back with a pair of victories to begin District 5B play over the weekend.
The Wolves, who are the defending State B champions, beat Whitehall 50-39 on the road Friday, and then defeated Big Timber 56-50 in their home opener Saturday.
“Every game we seem to improve so that's awesome,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said.
The Wolves led 25-20 at the halftime on Friday and then trailed by one, 34-33, heading into the fourth quarter. But they outscored Whitehall 17-5 over the final eight minutes en route to victory.
Colten Hayder led Three Forks with a game-high 14 points, while Hunter Feddes and Dylan Swenson each had nine.
Saturday, the Wolves trailed by five at halftime and 39-34 entering the fourth quarter. But Three Forks outscored the Herders 22-11 in the final frame to rally for the victory.
“Played really good in the fourth quarter,” Hauser said. “We actually looked good for a quarter.”
Swenson led the Wolves with 16 points, while Shane Williams and Feddes each had 11.
Three Forks (2-3, 2-0 District 5B) wraps up the December portion of its schedule Tuesday hosting Jefferson.
Three Forks 50, Whitehall 39
Three Forks 10 15 8 17 - 50
Whitehall 8 12 14 5 - 39
THREE FORKS (1-3) - Caleb Van Vleet 1 0-0 2, Carson Woodland 3 0-0 7, Sawyer Anderson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 4 1-3 9, Shane Williams 3 0-0 6, Colten Hayder 7 0-0 14, Hunter Feddes 3 0-0 9, Tallyn McCauley 0 0-0 0, Sam Tesoro 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 1-3 50.
WHITEHALL (2-3) - C. Grimes 3 0-0 9, P. Wagner 0 0-0 0, A Pochelon 3 3-4 10, G. French 4 0-0 10, M. Diefenderfer 0 0-0 0, J. Denney 0 0-0 0, K. McMillan 5 0-3 10. Totals: 15 3-7 39.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Feddes 3, Woodland 1, Tesoro 1), White 6 (Grimes 3, French 2, Pochelon 1).
Three Forks 56, Big Timber 50
Big Timber 10 18 11 11 - 50
Three Forks 13 10 11 22 - 56
BIG TIMBER (1-3) - Dillon Gardiner 0 0-0 0, Jose Pullmann 1 0-2 2, Kyler Mehus 1 0-0 3, Kade Gardiner 2 3-4 7, Chase Sceiffert 1 0-0 3, Trevor Mosness 5 2-2 13, Caleb Stosich 1 1-2 3, Brock Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rory Lanne 9 1-4 19. Totals: 20 7-14 50.
THREE FORKS (2-3) - Caleb VanVleet 3 2-2 9, Carson Woodland 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Anderson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 6 2-4 16, Shane Williams 3 5-7 11, Colten Hayder 1 2-2 4, Hunter Feddes 3 2-2 11, Tallyn McCauley 0 0-0 0, Sam Tesoro 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 13-17 56.
3-point goals: BT 3 (Mehus 1, Sceiffert 1, Mosness 1), TF 7 (Feddes 3, Swenson 2, VanVleet 1).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.