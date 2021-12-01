Three Forks’ wrestling program took a big leap forward a year ago and is looking to continue that success this winter.
The Wolves boasted a pair of state champions — both of whom went unbeaten — en route to placing third at the state tournament. While one of those champions graduated, nearly the entire roster has returned.
Thus, head coach Nye Howey feels good about Three Forks’ chances of earning hardware once again at state.
“We got third at state last year and we lost Coy (Cohenour). He was our only senior last year,” Howey said. “So we picked up a couple more, so it’s pretty much the same lineup. Really looking forward to the season.”
Thirteen athletes (no girls) participated in preseason workouts, including Cohenour. Although he graduated after going 20-0 last year and winning the 160-pound Class B-C title, Cohenour is helping out as a volunteer coach.
“He’s in the room right now helping us. He took a year off to go to college, so he’s actually in the room right now helping us coach and stuff,” said Howey. “It’s been pretty nice having him in there.”
The Wolves’ returning state champion is Brayden Linville. The junior went 22-0 last year en route to winning the 103-pound championship. He’ll likely move up to 113 pounds this season.
“We expect big things out of him. He looks good,” said Howey. “He’s been working out all summer, so I think we’ll pick up right where we left off with him. Excited to watch him wrestle.”
The team’s other returning state placers from last year are Levi Wagner and Cole Rogers, who were fourth at 138 and 103, respectively. Wagner was 21-6, while Rogers finished 18-9.
“He (Rogers) was a two-time All-American this summer going to some out of state tournaments and stuff,” said Howey. “Look for big things out of him. He’s going to be pretty solid.”
Three Forks will be without the services of Wagner, however. He suffered a torn ACL prior to the season.
“He was going to have a pretty bang up year,” said Howey. “He’s out for the season.”
Chase Kirkland and Dylan Kamps, who each won a match at state last year, are also back. Other returners include Jace Ashley, Jessie Eide, Case Erikson, Bruno Ferreya, Jack Hayder, Alex Fletcher, and Gabe Hungerford.
In addition to Rogers, Howey noted the potential of Kamps, Kirkland and Hungerford heading into the season.
“All three of those guys I think have a definite shot at doing really well this year,” he said. “And they’ve been working really hard.”
New to the team is Logan Douma. But Howey noted the freshman will miss the early part of the season with a broken arm.
Numbers low for Manhattan; program welcomes first female
There are five boys and the program’s first-ever girl who are participating for Manhattan. Senior Cyrus Richardson, who advanced to state last year at 160 pounds, is the only experienced returner.
Richardson didn’t have an opportunity to shine at state, however, after having to withdraw due to an injury suffered in his first match.
“He really was wrestling well at the end of last year and we thought he had a very good chance to place last year. He’s only gotten stronger,” Tigers head coach Patrick Hutchins said. “He’s just a cannon ball. He’s really tough to wrestle against.”
Richardson will likely compete at 170 or 182 this season.
The Tigers have two first-year seniors in Derek Roundtree (132/138) and Dante Suazo (160), and also added a transfer from Bozeman in Paul Webb. Webb will compete at heavyweight.
Also new to the team is freshman Cooper Smith, who Hutchins is “really excited about.”
“He wrestled for two years in my middle school program, so it’s nice to see him move up to high school,” Hutchins said.
Manhattan’s first female wrestler is Payton Johnson, who will compete at 152 or 170.
“She wrestled one year in middle school. She’s just a really tough rugged person, so I think she’s going to do great,” said Hutchins. “It’s nice to have her as a freshman too. In four years she could be phenomenal if she continues to train.”
Editor's note: Both Three Forks and Manhattan begin the season Friday at the two-day Cascade Invitational.