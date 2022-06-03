Four members of Belgrade’s softball team were recently honored with accolades following the 2022 campaign.
Seniors Arin Eaton and Shaylis Osler, along with junior Tayler Thomas, were named All-State and first team all-conference in the Eastern AA. Senior Tycelee Bowler was a second team all-conference selection.
The quartet helped the Panthers earn a top six finish at the state tournament to cap an 18-8 season.
“I’m really proud of all four of these girls,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “They were our only four returning starters from last year’s team, so for them get recognized like this is well deserved.”
Eaton received All-State honors as a second baseman, but was also the team’s No. 1 pitcher. She finished with a 12-6 record in the circle with a 2.64 ERA.
At the plate, Eaton ranked second on the team with a .443 batting average and on base percentage (.500). She led the team in doubles (11) and triples (4) and was second in hits (37) and runs scored (39).
Osler was named All-State as a first baseman and also saw action at catcher. She ranked second on the team in home runs (5) and RBIs (28), and was third in slugging percentage (.641).
Thomas received All-State honors as the most versatile player on the team. She started at pitcher and shortstop throughout the season and also played second and third base.
Thomas led the team in batting average (.527), slugging percentage (.846) on base percentage (.609), hits, (48) home runs (6), stolen bases (6), and runs scored (49). In the circle she had a 3.59 ERA and finished with a 5-2 record.
Bowler started in right field for the Panthers and ranked third on the team in runs scored (39) and home runs (2) with a .398 batting average.
“They all did great things on the field for our team, but what stands out the most about Shaylis, Tayler, Arin, and Tycelee is their selflessness and leadership,” said Roberts. “They are the backbone of our culture. They are great role models and incredible teammates.”
Three Tigers earn all-conference honors
Three members of Manhattan’s softball team received postseason honors. The Tigers finished with an 18-12 record and reached state.
Senior catcher/shortstop Adele Didriksen was a first team selection in the Southwest B-C, while senior pitcher Meagan Elgas and freshman shortstop/catcher Camdyn Holgate were second team selections.
Elgas finished with a 7-7 record in the circle and set a single game program record with 20 strike outs.
Didriksen and Holgate combined for seven of the team’s program record 24 home runs.
Eastern AA
Pitcher
1st team: Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior. 2nd team: Camden Susott, Billings West.
First Base
1st team: Shaylis Osler, Belgrade. 2nd team: Ella Galloway, Great Falls. HM: Octavia Meyer, Billings Senior.
Second Base
1st team: Arin Eaton, Belgrade. 2nd team: Jillian Johson, Billings West. HM: Jenna Etcheberry, Great Falls CMR.
Shortstop
1st team: Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR. 2nd team: Viennah Meyer, Billings Senior. HM: Jacobi Combs, Bozeman.
Third Base
1st team: Bella Ereaux, Billings Skyview. 2nd team: Tori Lapierre, Great Falls CMR.
Catcher
1st team: Sarah Faulk, Great Falls CMR; Avery Martin, Billings West. 2nd team: Hailey Schlender, Billings Skyview. HM: Alex Bloomgren, Great Falls.
Outfield
1st team: Marleigh Nieto, Billings West; Ashley Wik, Billings West; Madeline Hamma, Great Falls CMR. 2nd team: Tycelee Bowler, Belgrade; Ashlyn Jones, Great Falls; Lileigh Nieto, Billings West. HM: Josie Lafenberg, Bozeman; Jaclyn Kleinsasser, Great Falls CMR.
DP
1st team: Darby Mayo, Billings Senior. 2nd team: Taila Senn, Billings Skyview.
Utility
1st team: Tayler Thomas, Belgrade. 2nd team: Piper Chartier, Billings Skyview. HM: Hailey Lins, Great Falls; Addi Bleile, Gallatin.
Offensive Player of the Year: Mareigh Nieto, Billings West.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior.
— First team selections are also All-State selections.
Southwest B-C
First Team All-Conference
Kasidy Yeoman, Florence-Carlton, Sr*; Kylie Kovatch, Florence-Carlton, Sr*; Jaidyn Larson, Florence-Carlton, Sr*; Payton Mallett, Ennis, Jr*; Kolbi Wood, Florence-Carlton, Sr*; Adele Didriksen, Manhattan, Sr.
* Denotes All-State selection
Second Team All-Conference
Ashley Mitchell, Anaconda, Jr; Megan Knack, Ennis, Soph, Camdyn Holgate, Manhattan, Frosh; Meagan Elgas, Manahttan, Sr; Cara Fortner, Anaconda, Jr; Rylee Yeoman, Florence-Carlton, Jr.