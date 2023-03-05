Basketball

After keeping its season alive with a victory Friday against conference rival Jefferson at the Southern B Divisional, Manhattan’s season came to a heartbreaking end Saturday morning.

The Tigers trailed nearly the entire contest in a loser-out game against Columbus but rallied from a seven-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter and had a chance to win the game at Rocky Mountain College. Down one with less than four seconds remaining on an inbounds pass along the baseline, Manhattan got a good look offensively, but the shot by Morgan Pavlik wouldn’t fall.

