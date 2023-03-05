After keeping its season alive with a victory Friday against conference rival Jefferson at the Southern B Divisional, Manhattan’s season came to a heartbreaking end Saturday morning.
The Tigers trailed nearly the entire contest in a loser-out game against Columbus but rallied from a seven-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter and had a chance to win the game at Rocky Mountain College. Down one with less than four seconds remaining on an inbounds pass along the baseline, Manhattan got a good look offensively, but the shot by Morgan Pavlik wouldn’t fall.
“We had a great look. About a five-footer, four-footer,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballanytne said. “Morgan caught it, ran an inbounds play, Morgan caught it and got a pretty good open look, and it just wouldn’t go down.”
Had the shot fallen Manhattan would have clinched a berth to state for the first time since 2015. Instead, Columbus punched its ticket to state with a 33-32 victory and then went on to beat Baker, 45-42, in the consolation game.
While a crushing defeat, Ballantyne praised his team for battling back and creating an opportunity to win at the end.
“That’s what you ask for,” he said. “You ask for the look and sometimes they’ll go down and sometimes they don’t. Today she didn’t go down.”
Following a sluggish first half — it was 19-13 at halftime — Manhattan slowly chipped away at the deficit. Then in the fourth quarter Miah Fenno buried a 3 and added a bucket, while Pavlik had five points and Gracie Millem two to make it a one-point game.
“They never gave up,” said Ballantyne. “They didn’t give up yesterday morning and they didn’t give up today and just kept going. They didn’t give up two weeks ago at district tournament and so to just step back in a wider lens, that’s a good thing. I’m tickled with that.”
Ballantyne was also pleased with the defensive effort. But as has been the case for much of the season, the Tigers struggled to generate a consistent offensive attack.
“Our defense is pretty good,” he said. “We’ve got to figure some stuff out offensively for sure. We’re not going to win many games 32-33. I’m proud of the defensive effort, and I’m proud of the offense, but we need to get better in that area.”
Millimen led the team with 11 points, while Pavlik had eight.
Friday, in another loser-out game, Camdyn Holgate scored a game-high 17 points to lead Manhattan to victory. The sophomore buried three 3’s in the contest and was 6 of 8 from the line.
Haley Halversen and Millimen each added 12 points.
Manhattan (15-8) will lose just two seniors in Kaitlyn Pavlik and Fenno to graduation, thus the future remains bright for a team that won just three games two years ago. Ballantyne noted the program continues to trend upwards and expectations are rising too.
“What tickled me is I said, ‘We can go home or whatever,’ but we’re still here (in Billings),” he said. “They wanted to watch the championship game and get more basketball. That’s big and they seem to like it and that’s great.”