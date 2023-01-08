Gracie Millimen

Manhattan's Gracie Millimen is surrounded by a trio of Three Forks defenders after grabbing a rebound Friday night.

 Dan Chesnet

MANHATTAN — Trailing by a point with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter Friday night, Gracie Millimen dove to the floor for a loose ball. It proved to be a critical play for Manhattan.

Millimen managed to gain possession in the scrum and then got off a pass to Morgan Pavlik while still seated on the court. Pavlik scored an easy bucket to give the Tigers the lead, and that momentum-shifting play allowed Manhattan to take control en route to a 40-34 District 5B victory against Three Forks.

Brianna Warren

Three Forks' Brianna Warren, left, drives into the lane Friday night as Manhattan's Camdyn Holgate defends.
Haley Halversen

Manhattan's Haley Halvorsen is fouled by Three Forks' Fallon Page (42) while trying to get off a shot in the paint Friday night.

