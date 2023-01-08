MANHATTAN — Trailing by a point with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter Friday night, Gracie Millimen dove to the floor for a loose ball. It proved to be a critical play for Manhattan.
Millimen managed to gain possession in the scrum and then got off a pass to Morgan Pavlik while still seated on the court. Pavlik scored an easy bucket to give the Tigers the lead, and that momentum-shifting play allowed Manhattan to take control en route to a 40-34 District 5B victory against Three Forks.
“It was a close game, a tight game, and there just wasn’t much swings either way offensively, and you need any little bit that you can get,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “It was a pretty slow game and we got the momentum.”
Manhattan (5-2, 3-1 District 5B) won its third consecutive game Saturday with a 54-31 victory against Whitehall, while Three Forks bounced back with a 54-49 league win against Townsend.
Following Pavlik’s bucket, Camdyn Holgate drilled a 3-pointer for the Tigers to stretch the lead to 31-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Manhattan closed out the frame on a 7-0 run and then scored the first four points of the fourth to stretch the lead to eight. Ballantyne credited his team for making adjustments offensively after being kept off balance in the first half.
“I think in the second half, especially later, we started to adjust to that zone a little bit and get some opportunities by getting the ball in the middle and then looking offside and low,” he said. “I think that helped us out.”
Three Forks trailed just once in the first half and took a 19-17 lead into the break. But after Madelyn Tesoro buried a 3 to spark a 7-0 run for the Wolves midway through the third quarter, the offense endured a more than 10 minute scoring drought.
“We couldn’t make the adjustments against their defense. I will put that on me,” Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble said. “They were up in our business and we struggle with that. We struggle with that when other teams really guard our in front like that and we just couldn’t penetrate the way we needed to, and then we just kind of fell apart from there.”
Brianna Warren scored on a pair of free throws with 2:01 remaining to snap the drought and trim the deficit to 35-29. Then the teams traded buckets down the stretch, which included 3’s by Holgate and Tesoro.
Prior to halftime Noble was pleased with the effort. Tanaya Hauser scored all eight of her points in the half and the Wolves led by as many as five.
“I was liking what I was seeing,” she said. “I think the girls were working together. I think they were transitioning better than we have this season.”
Tesoro finished with a team-high 11 points, while Brielle Davis chipped in with five.
Manhattan was led by Millimen and Holgate, who tallied 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Ballantyne noted that his team has struggled to make in-game changes this season, thus he was pleased with the second half offensive adjustments.
“I thought that was a growth point for us to be able to adjust on the fly and do something that we haven’t really practiced in practice and be able to get some buckets out of it,” he said.
Saturday, Millimen poured in a game-high 20 points, while Miah Fenno added 11, in leading the Tigers to victory. All nine of the team’s players scored in the contest.
Three Forks (3-5, 2-3 District 5B) trailed by two after a quarter Saturday against Townsend, but took a 24-19 lead into halftime en route to victory. Devynn Judd made a couple of key shots in the third quarter, Noble noted, while Hauser buried four 3’s in the second half and finished with a team-high 16 points.
“Girls showed poise at the end, handled the fouls and finally shot better free throws,” said Noble.
The Wolves were 23 of 37 from the line with Tesoro going 7 of 10.
Manhattan 40, Three Forks 34
Three Forks 7 10 10 7 - 34
Manhattan 4 15 12 9 - 40
THREE FORKS (2-5) - Tanaya Hauser 3 0-0 8, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Kylee Reichman 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Tesoro 4 0-0 11, Brianna Warren 0 2-2 2, Devynn Judd 0 0-0 0, Brielle Davis 2 0-0 5, Eva Parker 2 0-0 4, Fallon Page 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 2-2 34.
MANHATTAN (4-2) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Holgate 5 1-2 15, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Millimen 7 2-3 16, Haley Halvorsen 0 5-7 5, Morgan Pavlik 2 0-4 4. Totals: 14 8-16 40.
3-point goals: TF 6 (Tesoro 3, Hauser 2, Davis 1), Man 4 (Holgate 4).
Manhattan 54, Whitehall 31
Manhattan 16 12 12 13 - 54
Whitehall 0 9 11 11 - 31
MANHATTAN (5-2) - Miah Fenno 5 0-0 11, Camdyn Holgate 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Dawe 0 1-2 1, Esther Halvorsen 0 2-2 2, Gracie Millimen 8 4-7 20, Haley Halversen 0 2-2 2, Paige Ballantyne 1 1-1 3, Kaitlyn Pavlik 3 1-2 7. Totals: 20 10-17 54.
WHITEHALL (1-7) - Hope Nieskens 4 0-1 2, Charity Nieskins 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Briggs 4 1-1 9, Kaycee Murphy 0 1-4 1, Kari ellison 1 0-0 3, Julia Hoagland 1 5-6 7, Lauren Cima 0 0-2 0, Kameron Hartman 0 0-1 0, Lainey Ellison 1 0-0 3, Maxine Hoagland 2 1-3 5. Totals: 10 8-15 31.
3-point goals: Man 2 (Fenno 1, Holgate 1), White 3 (Briggs 1, K. Ellison 1, L. Ellison 1).
Three Forks 54, Townsend 49
Townsend 9 10 14 16 - 49
Three Forks 11 13 15 15 - 54
TOWNSEND (1-7) - Kaitlyn Noyes 0 0-4 0, Ella Begger 72-4 19, Abigail Wickens 10-0 3, Holly Newman 4 1-3 12, Madelyn Schritz 0 0-0 0, Kaley Knaub 0 0-0 0, Briannah Williams 3 3-5 11, Montana Hedstrom 0 0-0 0, Emmalin Ficher 0 2-2 2, Kaydence Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-18 49.
THREE FORKS (3-5) - Tanaya Hauser 5 2-2 16, Bella Jones 1 6-13 8, Kylee Reichman 0 0-0 0, Maddie Tesoro 1 7-10 9, Brianna Warren 1 2-4 4, Devynn Judd 2 0-0 4, Brielle Davis 1 4-6 6, Eva Parker 1 2-2 4, Fallon Page 1 0-0 3, Kylie Rowan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 23-37 54.
3-point goals: Tow 7 (Begger 3, Willams 2, Wickens 1, Newman 1), TF 5 (Hauser 4, Page 1).