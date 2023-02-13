Morgan Pavlik

Manhattan’s Morgan Pavlik goes up for a shot Saturday night against Big Timber in a District 5B clash.

 Photo courtesy of Dean Hendrickson

Manhattan wrapped up a tough stretch of three games in as many days with a league defeat to Big Timber Saturday. The loss cost the Tigers an opportunity to secure a first round bye at the district tournament.

With the 46-36 loss, Manhattan dropped to the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Whitehall in a first round game of the District 5B Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. But head coach Brad Ballantyne feels the team is still in a good position to be successful as the postseason commences.

Gracie Millimen

Manhattan’s Gracie Millimen, right, posts up Big Timber’s Sheyanne Wolf Saturday during a District 5B contest.

Tags

Recommended for you