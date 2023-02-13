...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
10 inches possible up to pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible
over higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire
chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry
should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may
want to consider alternate plans. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
1 of 2
Manhattan’s Morgan Pavlik goes up for a shot Saturday night against Big Timber in a District 5B clash.
Manhattan wrapped up a tough stretch of three games in as many days with a league defeat to Big Timber Saturday. The loss cost the Tigers an opportunity to secure a first round bye at the district tournament.
With the 46-36 loss, Manhattan dropped to the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Whitehall in a first round game of the District 5B Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. But head coach Brad Ballantyne feels the team is still in a good position to be successful as the postseason commences.
“I didn’t talk to the girls about where we are going in,” he said. “I’m still trying to get them to block out noise and just play. So I don’t feel like this group is at the point where we’re looking and examining that. I just want to play hard.”
The Tigers (12-5, 7-3 District 5B) trailed 22-16 at halftime, but rallied to take the lead in the third quarter. The Herders pulled away in the fourth quarter, however, outscoring Manhattan 18-9 in the frame.
“Disappointing to lose to Big Timber, but we were up one late in the third and I thought the girls competed real well and played good defense,” said Ballantyne.
Bailey Finn scored a game-high 19 for Big Timber, while Gracie Milliemen had 15 for the Tigers.
“It would have been nice to go in as that two seed for sure,” said Ballantyne. “It would have given us the bye, but we’re probably going to end up playing just one more game but ultimately going the same rout.”
The Tigers did notch a pair of non-conference wins Thursday and Friday against Park County (Livingston) and Deer Lodge. Millimen led the charge with 16 points, Thursday and then 19 Friday. Camdyn Holgate added 13 points against Deer Lodge.