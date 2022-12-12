...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
Manhattan’s Payden Cantalupo tries to get off a shot amongst a trio of Shields Valley defenders Saturday.
MANHATTAN — While first-year head coach Mike Deming noted Manhattan has a young and inexperienced team, the Tigers displayed some maturity over the weekend at the season-opening Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament.
The Tigers pulled away in the second half to defeat West Yellowstone 62-42 on Friday, and then rallied and held off every charge by Shields Valley Saturday en route to a 58-44 win.
“None of these guys have ever started and none of these guys have that much (varsity) playing time, so it’s a lot of things that’s going on,” Deming said. “But we’re getting better and picking up two wins is nice and now we’ll go back to work.”
Manhattan trailed the entire first quarter against Shields Valley, but rallied to take a 29-24 lead into halftime. Then it was tight the rest of the way before the Tigers closed out the game on a 9-2 run.
The Rebels tied the contest at 33 in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Jace Page, and then briefly took a two-point lead, 35-33, on a bucket by Hunter Willis. But Jace Deming tied it at the other end and Chance Fenno buried a 3 as Manhattan closed out the frame on a 7-2 run to take a 40-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jace Deming, who fouled out on Friday, finished with a game-high 14 points, while Callin Fenno had 12, Michael Stewart 11 and Payden Cantalupo 10.
“We have different guys contributing,” said coach Deming. “I thought Payden and Jace played better tonight, and last night it was Luke (Randall) and Michael and Callin, so we had different guys contribute each night.”
Three players scored in double figures against West Yellowstone with Callin Fenno tallying a game-high 18. George Stenberg added 14, including 11 in the second half, and Stewart had 13.
The Tigers built a 29-23 lead at halftime and then pulled away in the second half. Stewart buried three 3’s in the contest, while Fenno and Stenberg each had two.
“I really liked the way that Luke and Payden competed in the inside. I thought they brought great energy both games,” said coach Deming. “We made some shots in the second halves, and it’s a lot of things that they’re trying to learn and we’re working some game experience in. So we got a lot to work on, but we’re excited with the way we played at times.”
Manhattan returns to action Friday at defending state Class C champion Manhattan Christian.
“It’s going to get harder and we got to continue to improve every day,” said coach Deming.
Manhattan 62, West Yellowstone42
West 12 11 5 14 - 42
Manhattan 18 11 15 18 - 62
WEST YELLOWSTONE (0-1) - Erik Resendiz 1 1-2 3, Taylor Hales 5 1-4 13, Alma Clark 2 2-2 6, Rodrigo Resendiz 0 0-0 0, Ben Hales 2 1-2 6, Ashton Brown 0 0-0 0, Noel Valencia 1 0-0 3, Josh Everest 3 1-4 7, Hayden Turner 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 8-11 42.
MANHATTAN (1-0) - Callin Fenno 8 0-0 18, Jace Deming 1 0-0 2, Payden Cantalupo 2 2-2 6, Gabe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 5 0-0 13, Chance Fenno 0 0-0 0, Landyn Benson 0 0-0 0, Luke Randall 2 4-6 8, George Stenberg 6 1-2 14. Totals: 24 7-10 62.
3-point goals: WY 4 (T. Hales, B. Hales 1, Valencia 1), Man 7 (Stewart 3, C. Fenno 2, Stenberg 2).