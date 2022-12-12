Payden Cantalupo

Manhattan’s Payden Cantalupo tries to get off a shot amongst a trio of Shields Valley defenders Saturday.

 Dan Chesnet

MANHATTAN — While first-year head coach Mike Deming noted Manhattan has a young and inexperienced team, the Tigers displayed some maturity over the weekend at the season-opening Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament.

The Tigers pulled away in the second half to defeat West Yellowstone 62-42 on Friday, and then rallied and held off every charge by Shields Valley Saturday en route to a 58-44 win.

Jace Deming

Manhattan’s Jace Deming slips past Shields Valley’s Kyle Jerke while taking a shot in the paint Saturday.

