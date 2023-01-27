...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 20 degrees below zero on Saturday.
* WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley, and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MST Saturday Night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become
extremely slippery this afternoon and evening as colder air surges
south and snow continues. Gusty northerly winds could also cause
areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow from tonight through
Saturday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 730 PM MST Friday.
Snow will continue to increase in intensity through the morning
today. Bands of heavier snow will impact the airport this afternoon,
mainly between 18z Friday - 01z Saturday, which will be most likely
time frame for visibility under 1/2 SM. Periods of visibility under
1/4 SM are also possible during that time frame.
Manhattan’s Gracie Millimen (24) and Morgan Pavlik (34) battle Townsend’s Emmalin Fischer for a rebound Thursday.
MANHATTAN — Standing outside of his team’s locker room Thursday night there was an obvious sense of relief coming from head coach Brad Ballantyne.
Manhattan nearly blew a 21-point lead but managed to hang on to defeat Townsend in a District 5B contest. After the lead had dwindled to six midway through the fourth quarter, the Tigers regrouped and finished strong in a 65-54 victory.
Still, Ballantyne lamented his team’s struggles as the Bulldogs used a fullcourt press throughout the second half to cause chaos.
“They played hard and we played into their hands. It rattled us and then we started throwing the ball around,” Ballantyne said. “I was going to play some people, I mean, it’s not my normal rotation, but we have to be able to figure those things out and grow through that. So for us to get a little bit flustered and come out with the win that’s okay.”
While the Tigers (9-3, 6-1 District 5B) led wire-to-wire, it was a tale of two halves. They dominated prior halftime thanks to a 16-0 run between the first and second quarters, and led 31-10 following a pair of free throws by Camdyn Holgate with 2:12 left in the first half.
But Townsend (2-11, 0-7 District 5B) opened the second half with a 10-0 run, featuring 3’s by Emmalin Fischer and Ella Begger, to trim the deficit to nine, 36-27. It was the start of a tough half for the Tigers, who were clinging to the lead, 53-47, following an 11-2 run by Townsend early in the fourth quarter.
“We threw the ball away, we got on our heels, and we got passive,” said Ballantyne. “We can’t do that. We can learn from that and then next week I’ll talk about that. When pressure comes we can’t do that.”
Manhattan finally took control led by Gracie Millimen. The junior post gave the team some breathing room on a bucket with 3:49 remaining and scored eight of her game-high 19 points down the stretch.
The Tigers also received a big contribution from Haley Halversen, who finished with 16 points. Millimen and Halversen, along with Kaitlyn and Morgan Pavlik, picked up key points in the paint throughout the contest.
“We’ve been working on moving the ball more and getting some inside-outside stuff, and we saw shades of that tonight, so that’s good,” said Ballantyne.
Holgate reached doubles figures with 11 points, while Begger led the Bulldogs with 12.
Manhattan was slated to play at Fairfield on Friday, but the game was cancelled due to travel concerns presented by a winter storm. It’s unknown if the contest will be rescheduled.
The Tigers will return to action Thursday with a league game at Three Forks.