MANHATTAN — Standing outside of his team’s locker room Thursday night there was an obvious sense of relief coming from head coach Brad Ballantyne.

Manhattan nearly blew a 21-point lead but managed to hang on to defeat Townsend in a District 5B contest. After the lead had dwindled to six midway through the fourth quarter, the Tigers regrouped and finished strong in a 65-54 victory.

Gracie Millimen

Manhattan’s Gracie Millimen, left, gets off a shot over Townsend’s Cassidy Flynn during a league game Thursday night.

Tags

Recommended for you