Manhattan wrapped up the regular season on a high note over the weekend with a pair of victories.
The Tigers shook off a sluggish start Friday in Livingston to beat Park County 51-46, then notched a 46-35 District 5B victory against Big Timber in their home finale Saturday.
Manhattan (13-5, 7-3 District 5B) trailed 14-8 after the first quarter in Livingston and then turned things around in the second.
“We got off to a slow start tonight but was able to step up big time on defense in the second quarter,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “We were able to hold the lead in the second half and Markus Fenno finished it at the free throw line for us to seal the game.”
Fenno finished with a team-high 20 points, which included making 7 of 8 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. The senior scored 18 of his points in the second half.
Evan Douma also reached double figures with 13 points, while Wyatt Jones and Jadon Pierce combined for 14.
Park was led by Payton Kokot, who tallied a game-high 28 points.
“Have to give credit to my kids for the defensive effort,” said Kragt. “We bought in on that end of the floor and pulled out the win.”
While Manhattan controlled the contest Saturday against Big Timber, it was a grind offensively. The Tigers led 12-6 after the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime en route to victory.
“Big timber packed in a zone against us tonight, so it ended up being a slow game back and forth,” said Kragt. “We had a great third quarter to give us a nice lead then rotated some guys in the fourth.”
Fenno buried three 3’s in the third as Manhattan outscored the Herders 15-3. He finished with a game-high 14 points.
Douma chipped in with nine points, while Pierce had seven.
Big Timber was led by Kuirt Gullings, who finished with 13.
Manhattan takes a four-game winning streak into the District 5B Tournament, which begins Thursday in Belgrade. The Tigers finished as the No. 3 seed and play No. 6 Whitehall at 4:30 p.m.
The winner plays No. 2 Townsend in Friday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m. The championship game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan 51, Park 46
Manhattan 8 14 17 12 - 51
Park 14 5 11 16 - 46
MANHATTAN (12-5) - Callin Fenno 1 0-0 3, Jadon Pierce 3 0-0 6, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 5 3-8 13, Corban Johnson 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Jones 3 0-0 8, Markus Fenno5 9-10 20, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-20 51.
PARK - Payton Kokot 8 8-11 28, Drew Rogge 0 0-0 0, Calvin Caplie 0 0-0 0, Ryan Brown 0 0-0 0, John King 0 0-0 0, River Smith1 0-0 2, Wyatt Rooney 0 0-0 0, Aaron Golden 0 0-0 0, Wilson Saile 3 4-4 11, Kaden McMinn 2 1-4 5. Totals: 14 13-19 46.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Jones 2, M. Fenno 1, C. Fenno 1), Park 5 (Kokot 4, Saile 1).
Manhattan 46, Big Timber 35
Big Timber 6 8 3 18 - 35
Manhattan 12 9 15 10 - 46
BIG TIMBER (6-12) - Kuirt Gullings 4 2-2 13, Jose Pullman 0 0-0 0, Kyler Mehus 0 0-0 0, Conner Giescke 3 1-3 7, Chase Schieffeit 0 0-0 0, Trevor Mosdess 3 2-4 9, Sage Nation0 0-1 0, Kade Gardiner 1 3-6 6. Totals: 10 8-16 35.
MANHATTAN (13-5) - David Bates 2 2-4 6, Callin Fenno 1 0-0 2, Weston Fenno 0 0-1 0, Jadon Pierce 3 0-0 7, Jace Deming 0 0-0 0, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 4 1-2 9, Corban Johnson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Jones 3 0-2 6, Markus Fenno 5 0-0 9, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-9 46.
3-point goals: BT 4 (Gullings 3, Mosdess 1), Man 5 (M. Fenno 4, Pierce 1).