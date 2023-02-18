Mike Deming couldn’t have scripted his team’s start any better than how it went Friday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center. Manhattan quickly jumped out to a double-digit and led nearly wire-to-wire in what became a semifinal rout at the District 5B Tournament.

It was Deming’s first game back on the bench in the events center. He coached Belgrade’s boys for 11 years, stepping down in 2020, before taking over the helm at Manhattan this season.

Callin Fenno

Manhattan’s Callin Fenno goes up for a shot Friday against Whitehall in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

