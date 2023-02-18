...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, at times.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire
chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry
should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may
want to consider alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
1 of 3
Manhattan’s Michael Stewart, left, dribbles past Whitehall’s Ashton Pschelon Friday during a semifinal game of the District 5B Tournament.
Mike Deming couldn’t have scripted his team’s start any better than how it went Friday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center. Manhattan quickly jumped out to a double-digit and led nearly wire-to-wire in what became a semifinal rout at the District 5B Tournament.
It was Deming’s first game back on the bench in the events center. He coached Belgrade’s boys for 11 years, stepping down in 2020, before taking over the helm at Manhattan this season.
“I had so many fond memories here. Just so many great memories in this gym and teams that played for me and sat on the bench that I sat on for all those years,” said Deming. “It was nostalgic and had a good feeling for me being back in the gym.”
The Tigers led by 12 after the first quarter and by 25 at halftime en route to a 66-36 rout. With the win, Manhattan advanced to its fourth consecutive championship game and plays Three Forks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Wanted to get a good start,” Deming said. “They got a good start last night on Townsend, so we really wanted to try and get the momentum on our side to start the game, and I thought we did defensively. We were pretty sound, and we made some shots to get the nice lead.”
Whitehall, the No. 6 seed, upset Townsend 41-40 in a first round game Thursday. But the Trojans were unable to recapture that magic against Manhattan following a tough first half in which they shot just 19% from the field.
While the Tigers cruised to victory, Deming was unsure of what to expect heading into the game. Callin Fenno, a junior guard, is the only returning player with true postseason experience and the team had a first round bye as the No. 2 seed.
“Other than Callin I didn’t know how they would respond in a tournament,” he said. “We did get the bye and we had a good practice yesterday, but you start a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors and only the one junior has any significant time last year, so you don’t know how they would respond. But I think they really handled the situation great.”
A 16-0 run in the first quarter, which featured 3’s by Sam and Michael Stewart, broke the game open early. The Tigers went on to bury six 3’s in the contest with four coming from Michael Stewart, who notched 14 points.
Sam Stewart finished with a double-double, tallying a game-high 20 points and 13 boards, and the 6-4 freshman did not play in the fourth quarter. Jace Deming also reached double figures with 11 points.
Whitehall (4-15), which plays a loser-out game against Jefferson Saturday morning, was led by Joe Denny and Chance Grimes, who combined for 18 points.
By advancing to the championship game, Manhattan has clinched a berth to the Southern B Divisional in two weeks in Billings. The Tigers have reached the state tournament in each of the past two years under previous head coach Wes Kragt and played in the state Class B championship game in 2021.
“With a young team this gives us a couple more weeks to practice,” said coach Deming. “They had to learn a lot of stuff this year with me. It’s new stuff that they ran, but the winning mentality that Wes put into place is what we’re trying to carry on. They’ve had great success and we’re just trying to do our part to continue that on.”