...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the
mountains and over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison
Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme
conditions are expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures on Sunday and
initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
1 of 2
Three Forks’ Jacob Buchignani drives toward the basket as Jefferson’s Zach Zody defends Friday during a semifinal game of the District 5B Tournament.
With a double figure lead heading into halftime things appeared to be going just fine for Three Forks Friday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
But the top-seeded Wolves lost their edge in the second half and suffered a surprising loss in the semifinals of the District 5B Tournament. Jefferson rallied and then held on late for a 60-57 victory.
While the Panthers advanced to the championship game and clinched a berth to divisional in two weeks, Three Forks now needs to win twice on Saturday in order to keep its season alive.
“We’ll find out (how we respond), I don’t know,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “We’re pretty beat up right now. We got to regroup and go play tomorrow.”
The contest was tied at 15 after the first quarter and then the Wolves seemingly took control. They opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run and twice led by as many as 12 in the frame.
But Jefferson rallied in the third to get within a point, 46-45, entering the fourth. After controlling the flow of play prior to halftime, the Wolves were flat at times in the second half.
“Shoot, we got up 12 or 13 and then that’s when we got flat. One of those games where it was really weird,” said Hauser. “We just didn’t play well enough to win.”
Three Forks (15-4) took a 54-51 lead on an inside bucket by Austin Allen with 2:33 remaining. But the Wolves scored just three more points from there.
Jefferson took the lead for good, 57-56, on a bucket by Genger with 1:13 to go, and then Luke Eckman and Zach Zody made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Tyler Harrington and Jake Genger led the rally for the Panthers. Harrington finished with a game-high 26, while Genger had 12 points and 17 rebounds.
“Harrington hit some really tough shots. He was taking us off he dribble,” said Hauser. “They had guys step up. Guys came off the bench and hit a couple threes.”
Allen tallied a double-double for the Wolves with 15 points and 10 boards, while Jacob Buchignani and Mikey O’Dell also reached double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Three Forks plays Whitehall in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the consolation game at 4:30 p.m.