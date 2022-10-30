District Champs

Manhattan Christian won a fourth consecutive district championship Saturday in the Memorial Event Center.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — While Manhattan Christian was not at its best Saturday afternoon, its performance was still good enough to claim a fourth consecutive district title.

The Eagles overcame their own mistakes in the second and third sets to rally for a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 victory against Twin Bridges in the District 12C championship match. It capped an unbeaten tournament for Christian in the Memorial Event Center.

Ava Bellach

Manhattan Christian senior Ava Bellach makes a dig Saturday against Twin Bridges in the championship match of the District 12C Tournament.
Reese Nieuwenhuis

Manhattan Christian senior Reese Nieuwenhuis makes a dig Saturday against Twin Bridges in the championship match of the District 12C Tournament.

