CHURCHILL — While Manhattan Christian was not at its best Saturday afternoon, its performance was still good enough to claim a fourth consecutive district title.
The Eagles overcame their own mistakes in the second and third sets to rally for a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 victory against Twin Bridges in the District 12C championship match. It capped an unbeaten tournament for Christian in the Memorial Event Center.
“I feel like all year we’ve been really hot or really cold. They’re athletic enough that really cold is actually competitive,” Eagles head coach Hanna VanDyk said. “Last night we played so well. That was just clean volleyball, good volleyball, they worked hard and had fun. Today they just didn’t get going and I felt like we just played a little flat.”
In Friday night’s semifinal, Christian easily swept the Falcons 25-17, 25-7, 25-12. Earlier in the day, the Eagles lost a set in a second round match against Lone Peak, but posted a 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12 win.
The loss in the second set was just the third time Christian had lost a game to a conference opponent this season, and served as a wake up call.
“It definitely was very motivating,” junior outside hitter Katelyn Van Kirk said. “We were like, ‘We can lose to anybody if we don’t play our best.’ And so we were like, we got to step it up every game otherwise anybody can take us.”
The Eagles took that mentality into the semifinal match where Van Kirk tallied a match-high 15 kills and Ava Bellach had eight.
“They (the team) hit like .478 I think. They looked great and they played so well,” said VanDyk. “What I like is that it’s not like they played out of their minds good. That’s the potential that we have, so how do we get that to just consistently show up every day? That’s something we have to work on.”
After controlling the first set en route to victory in the championship match, Christian found itself in an 11-3 deficit to begin the second. The Eagles rallied to tie the game five times before finally taking a 23-22 lead on a tip by Reese Nieuwenhuis. Van Kirk and Bellach capped the comeback with an ace and kill, respectively.
But Christian found itself in a 13-5 deficit to begin the third set following an eight-point service run by the Falcons’ Callie Kaiser. The Eagles rallied to tie the game at 16, which was capped by a five-point service run from Nieuwenhuis.
Twin Bridges faltered down the stretch, however, committing six errors as the Eagles closed out the match on a 5-1 run after the score was tied at 19.
“I think for these girls to see that they can play like that and bounce back is really important,” said VanDyk. “I think you can learn from all those experiences. You learn when you win really well and you learn when you struggle to win, and you learn when you lose. We’re going to take our struggle and hopefully be able to improve that this week when we prepare for divisionals.”
Van Kirk finished with 11 kills, and Miranda Wyatt had seven, in the championship match. Van Kirk and Bellach combined for 15 kills in the team’s first round sweep of West Yellowstone Thursday, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12.
The Eagles (17-1) earned the No. 1 seed out of 12C and will play Seeley-Swan at 3:30 p.m. in a first round match of the Western C Divisional Nov. 3. The winner plays again at 7:30 p.m., and the three-day tournament will be held in the Memorial Event Center.
“It’s just a really big honor to just work hard and get the championship even though yesterday we lost a set and that was pretty hard to lose the set,” said Van Kirk. “We just realized that every point matters and winning championships no matter what it is — district, divisional or state — it’s really important.”
District 12C Tournament
(at Memorial Event Center)
Thursday’s scores
West Yellowstone def. Sheridan 25-11, 25-18, 25-22.
Shields Valley def. Lima 25-15, 25-12, 25-14.
Lone Peak def. Gardiner 28-26, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21.
Manhattan Christian def. West Yellowstone 25-8, 25-15, 25-12.
Ennis def. White Sulphur Springs 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.
Twin Bridges def. Shields Valley 25-15, 25-23, 25-17.
Friday’s scores
Shields Valley def. Sheridan 25-10, 25-18, 25-17, loser-out.
West Yellowstone def. Lima 25-15, 25-25, 25-15, loser-out.
Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12.
Twin Bridges def. Ennis 25-21, 25-15, 25-20.
Lone Peak def. White Sulphur Springs 25-12, 25-21, 28-26, loser-out.
Ennis def. Gardiner 25-10, 25-21, 25-17, loser-out.
Manhattan Christian def. Twin Bridges 25-17, 25-7, 25-12, semifinal.
Saturday’s scores
Lone Peak def. Ennis 33-31, 25-15, 13-25, 25-23, fourth.
Twin Bridges def. Lone Peak 3-2, third
Manhattan Christian def. TWin Bridges 25-15, 25-22, 25-20, champ.
Boxscores
Manhattan Christian def. West Yellowstone 25-8, 25-15, 25-12.
WEST YELLOWSTONE - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (14-1) - Kills: 37 (Katelyn VanKirk 8, Ava Belalch 7, Miranda Wyatt 7). Digs: 27 (Alexis DeVries 7). Blocks: 5 (Jacie Burely 2). Aces: 12 (Burley 5). Assists: 32 (Burley 18, Jadyn VanDyken 12).
Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12.
LONE PEAK - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (15-1) - Kills: 34 (Miranda Wyatt 9, Ava Bellach 8, Katelyn Van Kirk 7). Digs: 49 (Jadyn VanDyken 15). Blocks: 11.5 (Wyatt 3). Aces: 18 (Jacie Burley 7). Assists: 30 (Burley 18, VanDyken 10).
Manhattan Christian def. Twin Bridges 25-17, 25-7, 25-12.
TWIN BRIDGES - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-1) - Kills: 38 (Katelyn Van Kirk 15, Ava Bellach 8). Digs: 29 (Jadyn VanDyken 7, Van Kirk 7). Blocks: 7 (Miranda Wyatt 2). Aces: 5 (Alexis DeVries 2). Assists: 32 (Jacie Burley 16, VanDyken 16).
Manhattan Christian def. TWin Bridges 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.
TWIN BRIDGES - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-1) - Kills: 33 (Katelyn Van Kirk 11, Miranda Wyatt 7). Digs: 47 (Jacie Burley 12, Ava Bellach 11). Blocks: 5 (Wyatt 2). Aces: 11 (Reese Nieuwenhuis 4, Alexis DeVries 3, Van Kirk 3). Assists: 29 (Jadyn VanDyken 15, Burley 14).