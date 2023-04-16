As she sprinted down the runway Saturday afternoon, Josie Blazina’s footwork wasn’t quite where it needed to be, and the Belgrade junior scratched on her final attempt in the triple jump.
That was the only hiccup on what was a bright day for Blazina during the Gallatin Valley Invitational at the Belgrade Booster Club Track. She advanced to the finals in both the long and triple jumps en route to placing fifth in each event. She also placed 11th in the 100-meter dash.
As a first-time track athlete a year ago, Blazina had planned to compete in the jumps as a way to improve her skills on the volleyball court. But she wound up not being able to jump due to an open growth plate.
“I had no real injuries,” Blazina said. “It was more the risk of having an injury. So, it was no back pain until I would extend (while jumping) like that.”
Still, it was a successful sophomore campaign. Blazina competed in the sprints, 100 hurdles and 4x100 relay.
“I always feel pretty good after I sprint,” she said. “I like how it makes me feel, so I’ll probably keep doing the 100 and maybe keep doing the 200, I haven’t got a chance to do it this year, but I really like doing the four by one also. The relay is my favorite.”
Blazina advanced to state a year ago on the relay and is hoping to do the same this spring in all three jumping events. While she has yet to attempt the high jump, it’s an event where she has the potential to excel.
“I do think that my best athletic trait is my vertical. And then I ended up not be able to do it because of my back,” Blazina said. “So, this year I am really excited to get into the swing of that. I did long and triple today, so really excited for those.”
Blazina felt she got “decent marks” in the long and triple jumps. She had a mark of 15-feet, 1.50-inches in the long and 32-feet, 4.50-inches in the triple.
“Just some good ones to start out with,” Blazina said. “Today was my first day doing triple and then second time doing long jump.”
She’s already within six inches of the state qualifying mark in the triple jump and plans to add the high jump to her events at Friday’s meet in Butte.
“I’d like to qualify for that (triple jump). That was my first jump ever and I got that close,” said Blazina. “And then I’d like to beat my PR from the 100 last year. It was decent, but I know I can do much better.”
Blazina had a time of 13.88 seconds in the 100. With the school’s prom Saturday night, she opted to leave the meet early and did not run on the relay nor compete in the finals of the triple jump.
As a standout outside hitter for the volleyball team, Blazina earned second team all-conference honors this past season and helped the team get within a victory of reaching the state tournament. It was Belgrade’s best finish since joining Class AA in 2019.
Blazina splits her time competing in track and club volleyball in the spring, and therefore she’s missed some track meets here and there while participating at out-of-state volleyball tournaments. But, she noted, her focus will start shifting toward track.
“With club volleyball coming to a slow I can actually get to my high jump practices now, so hopefully I’ll be able to do it by our next meet,” Blazina said. “Just get some marks down and see how that goes.”
While joining track was a way to improve her skills for volleyball, Blazina sees it differently in year two. And she’s not ruling out a future in the sport following graduation.
“That was the original reason that I went out for it last year, but I’ve honestly gotten to the point where I’m starting to like track a lot as well,” said Blazina. “I love volleyball, but I also love track so much. And it also has such a social aspect to it, I have so much fun in it.”