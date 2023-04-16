Josie Blazina

Belgrade junior Josie Blazina, center, competes in the 100-meter dash Saturday at the Gallatin Valley Invitational.

 Dan Chesnet

As she sprinted down the runway Saturday afternoon, Josie Blazina’s footwork wasn’t quite where it needed to be, and the Belgrade junior scratched on her final attempt in the triple jump.

That was the only hiccup on what was a bright day for Blazina during the Gallatin Valley Invitational at the Belgrade Booster Club Track. She advanced to the finals in both the long and triple jumps en route to placing fifth in each event. She also placed 11th in the 100-meter dash.

Josie Blazina

Belgrade’s Josie Blazina leaps into the long jump pit Saturday during the Gallatin Valley Invitational.

