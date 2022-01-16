It was two years in the making, but Jarrett Degen finally made his long awaited return Sunday.
With more than 750 fans from across the state in attendance, including former coaches and teammates, the four-time state champion at Belgrade High had a rare opportunity to compete again in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Degen, who is a redshirt senior at Iowa State, didn’t disappoint. He pinned both of his opponents as the Cyclones defeated Montana State University-Northern and Providence by identical scores of 49-0.
Two years ago Iowa State was slated to host Oregon State and Duke in duals at Belgrade, but the event was canceled due to the worldwide pandemic. Thus Degen, who began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, was grateful for a second opportunity.
“It’s been something we’ve been trying to do for a while. It’s means a lot,” he said. “Growing up here and then going to Virginia Tech and then Iowa State, I’ve always kind of thought about Montana and Belgrade as a support base and some of my biggest fans are in Belgrade and the state of Montana. Getting back here to wrestle in front of some of them at the high school really means a lot to me and my family.”
Degen compiled a 168-8 record en route to winning four consecutive Class A championships at Belgrade. He is one of just two four-time state champions in program history.
Degen graduated in 2016 and then transferred to Iowa State following a redshirt season at Virginia Tech. While he’s already graduated, Degen took advantage of a sixth season after the NCAA granted athletes an additional year of eligibility due to Covid-19.
A four-time NCAA qualifier and two-time All-American, Degen’s wrestling prowess was on full display against MSU-Northern and Providence. He pinned Northern’s Colin Silverthorn with 27.2 seconds remaining in the first period, and then pinned Providence’s Gavin Gies late in the third period in 149-pound matches.
“Coaches told me to just go out there and get it done. Don’t get hurt messing around. After this match we get right into the Big 12 competition and duals, so got to stay healthy,” said Degen. “But it’s good to get these matches. That second match I executed my shots and worked on my shots. That’s one thing that I really needed to do.”
Following the victory against Gies, while standing in the center of the mat, Degen turned to fans on both sides of the events center and acknowledged their support with a heartfelt wave. While Iowa State’s season is far from over, it was a bit of curtain call for Degen.
“For me it was almost saying thank you for these guys coming out to watch,” he said. “I can’t go around thanking everyone, so to me it was just saying thank you and acknowledging that they’re here and watching. Some people drove quite a ways to come here.”
And, not just to see Degen.
There were several other Montana wrestlers who competed in the duals including Iowa State’s Charlie Klepps and Providence’s Caleb Birdwell, who had stellar prep careers for Billings Senior and Lewistown.
Klepps was a four-time state champion, while Birdwell was a four-time finalist who claimed one title. The duo put on a gritty display at 141 with Klepps posting a 7-2 victory.
“It was awesome seeing the Montana kids out here,” said Degen. “That’s what I said with a couple of people at Iowa State is that it was supposed to be Oregon State and Duke two years ago, but I like having Northern and Providence here. It kind of brings Montana attention instead of having D-I schools come in, which would have been cool. But it brings attention to other schools.”
While a handful of matches were close, Iowa State dominated the Frontier Conference schools. The Cyclones, who are ranked 11th in the nation, won 10 of the matches by fall.
The only match Iowa State was in jeopardy of losing came against MSU-Northern at 174. Carter Schmidt needed overtime to beat Nakoda Siegel 3-1.
Once his collegiate career concludes, Degen plans to return to Belgrade with his wife to begin a new chapter in his life. That includes finding a job as well as coaching.
“We’ll be up here before school starts next year,” he said. “I’ll be at the high school helping out a little bit, coaching club and working. She’ll find a job doing something.”
Iowa State 49, MSU-Northern 0
125: Caleb Fuessley (ISU) over Kaleb Frank (MSN) (Fall 6:16) 133: Corey Cabanban (ISU) over Nick Kunz (MSN) (Dec 2-1) 141: Charlie Klepps (ISU) over (MSN) (For.) 149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) over Colin Silverthorn (MSN) (Fall 2:35) 157: Andrew Huddleston (ISU) over Connor Harris (MSN) (Fall 6:28) 165: Austin Kraisser (ISU) over Chase Short (MSN) (Dec 10-4) 174: Carter Schmidt (ISU) over Nakoda Siegel (MSN) (TB-1 2-1) 184: Julien Broderson (ISU) over Carl Hansen (MSN) (Fall 4:26) 197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) over Isaac Bartel (MSN) (MD 13-5) 285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) over Rylan Moldenhauer (MSN) (Fall 0:55)
Iowa State 49, Providence 0
125: Caleb Fuessley (ISU) over Philip Gerard (UP) (Fall 2:25) 133: Corey Cabanban (ISU) over Joel Avila (UP) (Fall 2:53) 141: Charlie Klepps (ISU) over Caleb Birdwell (UP) (Dec 7-2) 149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) over Gavin Gies (UP) (Fall 6:28) 157: Andrew Huddleston (ISU) over Dougie Swanson (UP) (Dec 8-1) 165: Austin Kraisser (ISU) over (UP) (For.) 174: Carter Schmidt (ISU) over KJ Swanson (UP) (Dec 9-4) 184: Julien Broderson (ISU) over Alan Badley (UP) (Fall 3:57) 197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) over Liam Swanson (UP) (Fall 3:43) 285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) over KC Buday (UP) (MD 18-6)