BOZEMAN — By the time Grace Garvert bookended a pair of 3’s around a 3 by teammate Naomi Reanier midway through the fourth quarter, the outcome had long been decided.
The 9-0 run had cut into a 29-point deficit, but was the only spark offensively that Belgrade displayed Saturday at Gallatin High School. The Panthers trailed by double figures after the first quarter and never recovered in a 46-24 defeat to Great Falls CMR in a loser-out game of the Eastern AA Divisional.
“That could probably be one of our worst shooting nights,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “You kind of live and die by the 3 and it’s going to be one of those things.”
Great Falls CMR (10-11) clinched a berth to next week’s state tournament and advanced to the consolation game against Billings Senior.
For the Panthers, it was a disappointing finish after the team moved to within one victory of qualifying for state with a thrilling one-point victory against Great Falls Friday.
Belgrade struggled against the Rustlers’ 1-3-1 zone throughout the contest and committed more turnovers than points scored in the first half. The Panthers trailed 27-6 at halftime.
“It definitely got us on our heels and we made a lot of turnovers, and kind of dug a hole,” said Nolte. “It was a tough hole to get out of.”
Belgrade (4-17) scored the first four points of the second half on buckets by Reanier and Olivia Wegner, but failed to generate much of an offensive attack again until the fourth quarter.
Garvert scored all of her points in the second half en route to team-high eight, while Reanier finished with five.
The Rustlers were led by Alex Madsen, who was the lone player to reach double figures with 11. Madeline Homma finished with nine, while Lauren Lindseth and Lexi Thorton each had eight.
While it was a tough ending, Belgrade won more games this season than the last two combined, and won a postseason game for the first time since becoming a Class AA program.
The team will lose four seniors to graduation in Riley McMahon, Randi Widdicombe, Garvert and Reanier, and Nolte credited the quartet for setting up the program for future success.
“I told the seniors that we got something started and in a couple years they’re going to go to state and bring home a trophy. They’re the people who laid the groundwork for these future teams,” she said. “People are starting to believe that Belgrade can (win).”