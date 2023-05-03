Jadyn VanDyken put together a performance that neither she nor those in attendance will forget anytime soon Tuesday in Laurel.
The Manhattan Christian senior won four events at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet, set three individual school records and helped the 4x400 relay break another.
“Jadyn’s performance is one of the most impressive moments in Top 10 history. The competition is steep because it’s the best from all classes,” Christian head coach Laura Arthun said. “It’s rare to see a sprinter who can take all three sprints regardless, but to win a fourth event like the triple jump and return to anchor our women’s record breaking 4x400 is something else entirely.”
VanDyken broke her own school records in the 100 and 200 with times of 12.13 and 25.44 seconds, respectively. She also set a new school record in the 400 (57.19) and won the triple jump with a mark of 36-feet, 9.50-inches.
If that wasn’t enough, VanDyken teamed up with Bella Triemstra, Ava Bellach and Aidyn Keffer to set a new school record in the mile relay with a time of 4:07.79.
“It is said that records are made to be broken, and Jadyn is making her mark,” said Arthun. “We have a lot of track and field left this season and I can’t wait to see what is possible.”
For her effort, VanDyken was named the meet's most outstanding female athlete.
"God has given her a very special gift and I'm just blessed to be a part of it," said Arthun.
Christian had 12 athletes compete in the condensed meet — it last just over three hours — and Seth Amunrud won the triple jump with a leap of 43-feet, 6-inches.
Shaphan Hubner earned a runner up finish in the 800 with a personal best time of 1:58.23. Rance Hamilton was third in the 300 hurdles (PR, 41.00) and 8th in the 110’s (PR, 15.90), while the 4x400 relay (Nathan Adams, Oren Arthun, Amunrud, Hubner) set a new school record en route to placing third with a time of 3:29.61.
Belgrade had 16 athletes participate with Wilson Schmidt earning the top finish of the day. The freshman was third in the 1,600-meter run with a personal best time of 4:27.97.
Beau Kastner placed fifth in javelin (155-00) and Aidan Brown was fifth with a personal best in the 800 (2:01.17).
For the girls, Josie Blazina set a personal best en route to placing fifth in triple jump (35-1.75), while Grace Stewart was seventh in the 1,600 (PR, 5:23.55) and Taylor Simon eighth in shot put (35-11).
Manhattan’s lone competitor, Case Kruse, placed seventh in shot put with a mark of 45-01.50.