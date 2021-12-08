When Bryce Weatherston took over at the helm of Belgrade’s wrestling program a year ago his primary goal was to return the team to a title contender.
The first step in order for that to happen is to increase numbers. As the 2021-22 campaign begins, there are nearly 30 athletes participating in preseason practices.
“Last year I want to say we had about 18 and that was including the girls. So it was tough to fill a lineup,” Weatherston said. “Numbers are increasing and it gets me excited for sure.”
There are about two-dozen boys and six girls out for the team and the vast majority of them are returners from last year. Weatherston noted that the boys also picked up a pair of homeschoolers thanks to a rule change by the Montana High School Association.
Among the top returners for the boys is Colton Gutenberger. The junior finished as the state runner up at 113 last year after failing to place as a freshman.
Xaden Cunningham, Oden Currier, Mason Gutenberger, Colter Lindsley, Logan Linn, Hunter Rowan, and Carter Schmidt were also key contributors for the varsity a year ago. Cunningham, Currier and Schmidt were expected to place at state, but nagging injuries prevented that from happening and Cunningham and Schmidt were forced to withdraw.
The end result was a 12th place finish, but Weatherston feels this year’s team has the potential to move up in the final standings, although it won’t be easy. Flathead, Billings West and Billings Senior return talented teams.
“It’s going to be tough to beat some of those top three teams with returning state champions,” he said. “I think Flathead, they’re returning pretty much everyone. Billings West, they’re returning pretty much everyone and Billings Senior. They’re all in the same boat, so those are the top teams in the state in my opinion. I think we’re going to be giving some of those guys a run for their money.”
On the girls side, Belgrade lost just one senior in Maya Amundson, who helped the team finish in a tie for sixth in the inaugural girls state wrestling championships last year. She placed sixth at 138.
Returning for Belgrade are Chi Gushi, Norah Larson and Allie Murphy, while the team picked up three new additions.
“I have high expectations for all these girls,” said Weatherston. “I think we’re going to turn some heads.”
Larson finished as the state runner up at 205, while Gushi finished fifth at 170. Murphy also won a match, but did not place at 126.
“We’re going to do better. We’re definitely going to do better,” Weatherston said. “We got two really good incoming freshmen that could be title contenders and then we got Nora coming back, a returning state finalist.”
Belgrade begins the season Dec. 10-11 at an invite in Butte. Teams competed in a dual only season last year due to Covid concerns, but tournaments have returned.
“Having one match a day is brutal and last year we weren’t tournament tested. We had a lot of injuries that popped up. We weren’t prepared as we should have been, so this year we’ll have all our tournaments back. It a blessing for sure,” said Weatherston. “I’m just glad everything’s going back to the right direction and we can compete not just as a team dual-wise but in tournaments too.”