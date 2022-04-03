About two hours into Saturday’s Gallatin Valley Triangular, which had begun in pleasant conditions, the forecasted wet weather began to blow in from the west.
As runners set up at the start line for the boys’ 1,600-meter run light rain started for fall as heavy wind gusts ripped through the Belgrade Booster Club Track. Some athletes sought shelter while others grabbed the canopy on tents to keep them from blowing away.
The gusts of wind persisted for about 90 minutes, but outside of a pause here in there in a couple of events such as the high jump the meet continued. By day’s end, Bozeman girls and Gallatin’s boys claimed victory among five teams with 174 and 143 points, respectively.
Belgrade’s boys placed second with 80 points, while the girls were third with 29.5. In what was officially the team’s first meet of the season — the Panthers held an intrasquad time trial March 26 — head coach Scott Palmer was pleased with the overall performance.
“For the young team that we have, it was a great meet for us coaches and the kids to see what they could do,” he said. “A lot of growth from last week to this week and more to come as the season progresses.”
Manhattan’s boys and girls each placed fifth with 21.5 and 21 points, respectively. First-year head coach Adriana Norris noted the grit her athletes displayed in what was very tough conditions at times.
“I think today we just saw a lot of competitiveness. Just competing in our races,” she said. “The weather was pretty not great today with our little gusts of winds, but everybody just really came and competed today and I think we can be super proud of that.”
It was also the second meet in three days for the team, thus the coaching staff limited athletes to just a couple of events.
“It was hard doing a meet on Thursday and a meet again today,” said Norris. “It’s a tough way to start the season.”
Belgrade’s boys had a pair of winners on the day in seniors Ryan Simon and Aidan McGoldrick. Simon had a top heave of 42-feet, 2.50-inches in the shot put and placed sixth in the discus (110-11), while McGoldrick cleared 10-feet in the pole vault.
Several Panthers earned runner up finishes, including Evan Major (100), Sam Nash (3,200), Jordan Fetterman (discus), Zach Cramer (HJ, TJ), and Troy Kendall (PV). Fetterman set a personal record with a throw of 119-09, while Cramer set personal bests with marks of 5-10 and 38-04.25 in the high jump and triple jump, respectively.
The lone winner for Belgrade’s girls was Grace Stewart, who clocked in a time of 1:04.61 in the 400. Taleah Wilson placed third in the 200 (29.91), while Taylor Simon was third in the shot put (34-03.50) and fourth in the discus (93-06).
Manhattan’s boys did not win an event, but Norris noted the effort of Cole Pipal in the 300 hurdles (3rd, 45.07).
“I think he said he was only half a second off his all-time PR,” she said. “In a day like this you got to be happy with that.”
Lane Holzworth had the team’s top finish after taking second in the shot put with a heave of 41-feet, 11-inches.
“He was pretty proud of that,” said Norris.
Wyatt Droge set a personal best in the discus at 112-feet, while Michael Swan placed third in the long jump with a mark of 19-feet, 5-inches. Distance runners Bryce Anderson, Andrew Bowen and Gavyn Ortman finished 4-5-6 in the 3,200.
Ella Miller notched the lone victory of the day for Manhattan’s girls. The freshman posted a time of 17.56 in the 100 hurdles to edge Gallatin’s Whitney Schlender by one-tenth of a second.
The Tigers’ 4x400 relay team earned a runner up finish in 4:34.46, while Kaitlyn Pavlik was third in the discus (95-07) and fourth in the javelin (77-00).
Manhattan returns to action Saturday at a meet hosted by Townsend in East Helena. Belgrade travels to Billings for a triangular.
— See complete meet results at athletic.net.