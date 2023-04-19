Through three innings Tuesday in Anaconda, Three Forks had built a 5-4 lead. But the Copperheads scored four runs in the fourth and then added three more in the fifth en route to an 11-8 Western B/C victory.
“It was a good game,” Three Forks head coach Clay Feliciano said. “We had plenty of chances.”
The Wolves (2-3) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and then added three runs in the third. But they were outscored 7-3 over the next four innings.
Ashley Mitchell went the distance in the circle for Anaconda, scattering six hits and striking out 18, while allowing six walks.
Jaidyn Holdway led the charge offensively for the Copperheads at the plate, going 4 for 5 with an RBI. Cara Fortner and Mitchell each had two hits.
Ada Rae Thomas allowed 12 hits and struck out 11 for the Wolves, and was 1 for 3 at the plate.
Three Forks returns to action at a tournament in Missoula this weekend and then hosts Manhattan in a makeup game on Monday.
Anaconda 11, Three Forks 8
Three Forks 203 011 1 - 8 6 2
Anaconda 121 430 x - 11 12 5
Ada Rae Thomas, Fallon Page (6) and Sierra Schall. Ashley Mitchell and MiKayla McKelvy.
THREE FORKS (2-3) - Irene Mowry 1-4, Schall 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Page 1-4, Eva Parker 0-2, Nova Ervin 2-3 (2B), Karlie McDermott 0-4, Maycee Church 0-4, Grace Kluin 0-3, Arabella McCauley 0-1.