...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle.
&&
Three Forks lost a pair of games over the weekend at the annual Coyote Classic Basketball Tournament in Shelby, but head coach Terry Hauser noted his young team showed improvement.
The Wolves lost to Belt 56-29 on Friday, and then lost a tight contest against Fairfield, 43-32, on Saturday.
“It was 32-31 us and we just made a few mistakes on offense, turned it over a few times, and they hit a few big shots,” Hauser said of Saturday’s game. “Much improved.”
Three Forks, which is the defending state Class B champion, lost nearly its entire roster to graduation from a year ago. An inexperienced team has taken the court this winter, and they were coming off a 41-point loss to Manhattan Christian in their season opener.
While the Wolves trailed just 14-8 after the first quarter against Belt, but were outscored 42-21 the rest of the way. Dylan Swenson was the only Three Forks player to reach double figures with 11 points.
“We played better,” said Hauser. “Just struggling to put the ball in the hoop.”
That was case through eight minutes of play on Saturday too. But the Wolves trailed just 19-16 at halftime and then took a one-point lead with about four minutes remaining in the contest. The Eagles closed out the game on a 12-0 run.
Caleb Van Vleet and Swenson each finished with nine points for Three Forks.
The Wolves (0-3) travel to Whitehall Dec. 16 for their conference opener.