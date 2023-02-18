Basketball

Trailing by 13 at halftime Saturday morning, Three Forks managed to trim the deficit to single digits in the third quarter. But a rally never really materialized in a season-ending loss at the District 5B Tournament.

Led by a game-high 17 points from MacKenzie Layng, Jefferson held on for a 44-29 win in a loser-out game at Manhattan High School.

