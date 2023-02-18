...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Northwest
Beaverhead County and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they are prepared for dangerous conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Trailing by 13 at halftime Saturday morning, Three Forks managed to trim the deficit to single digits in the third quarter. But a rally never really materialized in a season-ending loss at the District 5B Tournament.
Led by a game-high 17 points from MacKenzie Layng, Jefferson held on for a 44-29 win in a loser-out game at Manhattan High School.
While a tough defeat for the Wolves (7-13), first-year head coach Lacy Noble praised her young team for competing hard until the end.
“Really inexperienced team for a district tournament and they handled things well this morning,” she said. “They played hard, difference in fouls show they wanted it, took some hard hits, and battled this morning.”
Maddie Tesoro, a freshman guard, led Three Forks with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Eva Parker and Tanaya Hauser combined for 11 points.
“Maddie Tesoro is only going to get better, she takes the ball to the hole just as good as she hits 3's,” said Noble.
The team’s two seniors, Brielle Davis and Brianna Warren, each scored in their final game. Noble credited the duo for leading their teammates by example throughout the season.
The future looks bright for the Wolves with three juniors, seven sophomores and two freshman expected to return next year.
“These young girls don't yet know their potential but I think they got a taste,” said Noble. She added, “Heartbroken this morning but I know things will start to look up.”