...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST
tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas
of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
With a victory Thursday at home against Whitehall, coupled with Manhattan’s loss to Townsend, Three Forks moved into sole possession of first place in District 5B. It lasted just 24 hours, however.
After routing the Trojans 68-26, the Wolves never found a rhythm Friday in a 69-46 loss to Jefferson. Head coach Terry Hauser noted his team “played awful.”
While the Panthers led by just six, 33-27, at halftime, they broke the game open in the second half led by the effort of Zach Zody. He buried five 3’s in the contest, including four in the second half, en route to scoring a game-high 21 points.
Mike Emter added nine of his 15 points in the second half and Kael Hesford also reached double figures with 11 points. Jefferson connected on 11 3-pointers in the contest.
“Boulder played well, didn't miss very many threes,” said Hauser. “We were flat.”
Dylan Swenson led Three Forks with 19 points after shooting 15 of 18 from the line, while Shane Williams had 10. But the Wolves were outscored 36-19 in the second half.
“Missed a lot of layups, some not even contested, and others that we typically finish over the defense,” Hauser said of his team’s offensive struggles. “We made one three and that was with one minute left when we had our subs in.”
It was a different story Thursday as Three Forks built a 43-12 halftime lead en route to an easy victory. Hauser noted his team “played great on both ends”.
Sam Tesoro led the charge offensively with 17 points, while Swenson and Williams added 15 and 10, respectively.
Three Forks (7-7, 6-2 District 5B) returns to action Thursday hosting Manhattan in a clash between league leaders.