Three Forks Wolves

With a victory Thursday at home against Whitehall, coupled with Manhattan’s loss to Townsend, Three Forks moved into sole possession of first place in District 5B. It lasted just 24 hours, however.

After routing the Trojans 68-26, the Wolves never found a rhythm Friday in a 69-46 loss to Jefferson. Head coach Terry Hauser noted his team “played awful.”

