Three Forks’ tennis team traveled to Townsend Tuesday to compete against Red Lodge and the host Bulldogs. While the Wolves swept a depleted Red Lodge squad, they faced some stiff competition against Townsend.
Overall, Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver was pleased with the performance of her team and is already looking toward rematches later in the season.
“They (Red Lodge) had a smaller team because of illness and eligibility so we played these three matchups and a few exhibition games for Maddie (Griffiths), Sarah (Christman), Ruby (Warden) and Alicia (Deriana) that were just for fun,” said Lauver. “We are looking forward to seeing Red Lodge and their whole team again at our meet April 18th and the Dawgbite tourney at the end of April.”
In singles, Sophie Meskimen defeated Taylor Schultz 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Malia Eriksson and Claire Cutler defeated Meredith Buchanon and Chloe Buescher 6-2, 6-2. The duo then beat Sam Lenohs and Buescher 6-2, 6-2.
Competition was a lot tougher against Townsend with Sarah Christman losing a third set tiebreaker to Callie Gentry 2-6, 6-2, 4-7. However, Meskimen won a third set tiebreaker against Cass Johnson 3-6, 7-5, 7-3.
Karin Williams won the first set against Gentry 7-5 but the match was called due to darkness.
“There were a few tie-break matches today for singles which meant long matches in the cold,” said Lauver. “Meskimen had an especially lively game with lots of back and forth and playing off a giant crack. Several hard-fought game points gave Mesikmen the second game win and ultimately bested Broadwater's Cass Johnson in a set tie-break.”
In doubles, Eriksson and Cutler notched the lone victory with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Addy Kraft and Harper Wolfgram.
“Lots of great shots and serving in the wind,” noted Lauver. “We need that practice for later in the season when the wind dominates most of the state.”
While the No. 1 doubles team of Ruby Warden and Alicia Deriana lost to Liz Collins and Lexi Howard 2-6, 4-6, Lauver was impressed with how they kept fighting until the end.
“They picked up some late match points which helped them move more around the court to try to get around Broadwater’s defensive wall,” she said. “We look forward to a rematch later in the season.”
Griffiths and Williams lost to Emily Bird and Carsyn O’Dell 3-6, 3-6.
“They put up a good fight going into several deuce matches but ultimately fell to the Broadwater pair,” said Lauver. “We are going to see a lot of improvement from these two as we get them more practice and court time in the coming weeks.”
Three Forks returns to action April 11 hosting Belgrade and Jefferson JV at Manhattan.