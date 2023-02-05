THREE FORKS — There’s still one more week remaining in the regular season, but Three Forks earned a big confidence-boosting victory Thursday against its rival.
Led by a smothering defensive effort, as well as the hot shooting of Brianna Warren, the Wolves upset No. 8 Manhattan 43-40 in a District 5B contest. Warren, who is one of the team’s two seniors, scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter and buried three 3’s on the night.
“She’s a great floor leader and I had her on the court a lot for that just to guide those young girls,” Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble said. “And tonight she stepped up in a way that she hasn’t yet this year, so for her to hit those shots that I don’t always want her taking, she had to take them tonight. She had to take them because our shooting was not very great.”
While it might not have been the best shooting night for the Wolves, they made up for it on the defensive side of the court. They forced more than a dozen turnovers by Manhattan and never trailed by more than one point.
“Those girls worked their tails off on defense,” Noble said. “I know they were so tired, so apparently we need to learn how to shoot on tired legs. But I was so proud of their defense.”
The Wolves took advantage of a key absence in Manhattan’s lineup. Senior Miah Fenno, who is the Tigers’ starting point guard, rolled her ankle at practice on Tuesday and attended Thursday’s game with a walking boot on her right foot.
Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne noted her ankle swelled up quite a bit and he initially thought she’d be done for the rest of the season. Now, however, he’s hoping she’ll return at some point.
“I thought probably she was done for the season,” Ballantyne said. “Miah, really as far as pain tolerance, is a pretty tough kid. So I think probably she’ll be back.”
Without Fenno, the Tigers struggled to move the ball across halfcourt against Three Forks’ fullcourt traps. Even with its senior leader, Manhattan has been prone to turnovers against pressure.
“If you scout us you know,” said Ballantyne. “And with Miah not in there it panicked us, it sped us up, we got back on our heels, and we didn’t handle their pressure. I expected some of this because we do rely on Miah both defensively and offensively.”
Still, Manhattan tied the game at 12 in the second quarter following back-to-back buckets by Gracie Millimen and trailed just 24-23 at the break after closing out the first half on a 6-2 run.
After the Tigers’ Camdyn Holgate tied the game at 34 on a free throw midway through the fourth quarter, Three Forks took the lead for good. Warren buried a 3 and then scored on a putback on the team’s next possession to stretch the lead to 39-34.
Holgate cut it one, 39-38, on a pair of free throws with 1:17 to go, but Fallon Page drilled a 3 at the other end. Morgan Pavlik scored for the Tigers and then Maddie Tesoro made it a three-point game with 6.5 seconds remaining for Three Forks.
Manhattan grabbed the rebound after Tesoro missed her second free throw attempt. But the Tigers nearly threw the ball away before Haley Halversen was trapped by a trio of defenders near the team’s bench and no shot was attempted before time expired.
“Had some kids come in and play a few minutes and did some good things,” said Ballantyne. “But Three Forks played hard and honestly they played harder than we did in all facets of the game.”
Warren led all scorers with 15 points, while Tesoro finished with nine and Brielle Davis had six.
Morgan Pavlik led Manhattan with 13 points, while Millimen had 10.
“We offensive rebounded well as we should because we’re way bigger,” said Ballantyne. “But Lacy did what she had to do, she sped up the game and made it scrapy, and it affected us.”
Friday, Manhattan managed to hold off Whitehall 42-39 in another conference game. Ballantyne noted it was “Ugly, but we won.”
Esther Halverson and Holgate each scored a game-high 11 points, while Morgan Pavlik and Halversen each had eight.
Three Forks, however, lost on the road Saturday to Townsend in overtime 48-40. The Bulldogs scored the game-tying bucket with 4 seconds remaining in regulation and then outscored the Wolves 11-3 in overtime.
“They were on fire, we just mentally gave up when they tied up at end of regulation,” said Noble. “Really good learning game tonight.”
Three Forks (6-10, 4-6 District 5B) trailed the entire first half before taking a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. Tesoro led the charge with a team-high 13 points, while Bella Jones chipped in with eight. But the Wolves missed 21 free throw attempts.
“We won the boards, which I was happy with,” said Noble. “At some point we'll make our free throws and that will be big in these close games.”
Manhattan (10-4, 7-2 District 5B) wraps up the regular season with games against Park County (Livingston) and Big Timber Thursday and Saturday, while Three Forks plays East Helena and Columbus Friday and Saturday.
The District 5B Tournament will be held Feb. 16-18 in Belgrade.
“I think districts will be a new kind of season with anyone having potential of beating anyone,” said Noble.
Three Forks 43, Manhattan 40
Manhattan 6 17 5 12 - 40
Three Forks 10 14 5 14 - 43
MANHATTAN (9-4) - Camdyn Holgate 1 5-6 8, Isabelle Dawe 1 0-0 2, Esther Halverson 1 1-2 4, Gracie Millimen 5 0-1 10, Haley Halverson 0 3-6 3, Morgan Pavlik 5 3-6 13, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 12-21 40.
THREE FORKS (6-9) - Tanaya Hauser 2 0-0 4, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Maddie Tesoro 3 1-2 9, Brianna Waren 5 2-4 15, Devynn Judd 2 0-0 4, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0, Fallon Page 1 0-0 3, Kylie Rowan 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 3-11 43.
3-point goals: Man 2 (Holgate 1, Halverson 1), TF 6 (Warren 3, Tesoro 2, Page 1).
Manhattan 42, Whitehall 39
Whitehall 14 5 9 11 - 39
Manhattan 11 5 12 14 - 42
WHITEHALL (2-12) - Hope Nieskins 1 0-0 3, Charity Nieskins 2 0-0 6, Lindsay Briggs 4 0-0 8, Kari Ellson 0 0-0 0, Jada Hoagland 1 0-0 3, Laruen Kirna 4 1-2 9, Maxine Hoagland 4 2-2 10. Totals: 16 3-4 39.
MANHATTAN (10-4) - Camdyn Holgate 3 2-2 11, Isabelle Dawe 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 4 0-1 11, Gracie Millimen 1 0-0 2, Haley Halversen 2 3-4 8, Morgan Pavlik 2 4-4 8, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlik 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 9-12 42.
3-point goals: Whi 4 (C. Nieskins 2, H. Nieskins 1, J. Hoagland 1), Man 7 (Holgate 3, Halverson 3, Halversen 1).
Townsend 48, Three Forks 40
Three Forks 4 6 9 18 3 - 40
Townsend 12 10 2 13 11 - 48
THREE FORKS (6-10) - Tanaya Hauser 0 1-5 1, Bella Jones 2 4-6 9, Kylee Reichman 0 0-0 0, Maddie Tesoro 5 0-6 13, Brianna Warren 1 2-4 4, Devynn Judd 1 1-2 3, Brielle Davis 1 1-4 4, Eva Parker 2 1-1 5, Fallon Page 0 1-4 1, Kylie Rowan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-32 40.
TOWNSEND (4-11) - Kaitlyn Noyes 1 0-2 2, Ella Begger 10 4-19 25, Holly Newman 2 0-0 4, Kailey Knaub 2 0-0 4, Briannah Williams 0 2-6 2, Cassidy Flynn 3 0-0 6, Emmalin Fischer 1 0-0 3, Emily Bird 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 8-19 48.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Tesoro 3, Jones 1, Davis 1), Tow 2 (Begger 1, Fischer 1).