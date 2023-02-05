Haley Halvorsen

Manhattan’s Haley Halversen is pressured by Three Forks’ Maddie Tesoro, from left, Fallon Page and Tanaya Hauser while trying to make a pass Thursday night.

 Dan Chesnet

THREE FORKS — There’s still one more week remaining in the regular season, but Three Forks earned a big confidence-boosting victory Thursday against its rival.

Led by a smothering defensive effort, as well as the hot shooting of Brianna Warren, the Wolves upset No. 8 Manhattan 43-40 in a District 5B contest. Warren, who is one of the team’s two seniors, scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter and buried three 3’s on the night.

Brianna Warren

Three Forks senior Brianna Warren shoots a second half 3-pointer pointer Thursday against Manhattan.
Maddie Tesoro

Three Forks freshman Maddie Tersoro goes up for a shot after driving the baseline Thursday against Manhattan.

