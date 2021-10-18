Three Forks’ boys wrapped up the regular season Saturday by winning the Rusty Raisland Memorial Cross Country Meet in Townsend.
Led by four runners who placed in the top 10, the Wolves finished with 38 points. Jefferson was second with 57 and Manhattan third with 64 among five teams.
“Our boys took a team first place and individually we had two in the top five,” Three Forks head coach Tara Forsberg noted. “It was a great day, they ran really smart. Just excited to compete at state and see what they can do.”
Garrett Golding and Beau Johnston placed third and fourth for the Wolves with times of 17:56 and 17:59, respectively. Byron Fanning (8th, 18:16) and Jacob Ramsey (9th, 18:18) were also in the top 10.
Three Forks was rounded out by Cass Violett (18th, 19:04), Jaron Berg (20th, 19:06) and Finn Hanson (27th, 19:41).
Manhattan’s lone top 10 finisher was Carson Blanchard, who took fifth in 18:02. The Tigers were rounded out by Bryce Anderson (12th, 18:44), Gus Stewart (15th, 18:49), Andrew Bowen (17th, 19:01), Reed Hill (21st, 19:07), Payden Cantalupo (25th, 19:24), and William Rolando (31st, 20:15).
"It was a windy day in Townsend," Manhattan head coach John Sillitti said. "We are still working through some injury and illness, but we were a little closer to where we want to be in those areas. Hoping for nothing new to pop up this week."
Townsend’s girls won the team title with 36 points, while Manhattan (52), Columbus (63) and Three Forks (69) capped the team scoring.
Three Forks’ Jayden Woodland was the top local finisher, placing third with a time of 20:31. Manhattan’s Ella Miller wasn’t far behind in taking fourth in 20:37.
Zoe Axtman (11th, 21:48) and Saige Duffin (13th, 22:02) placed in the top 15 for Manhattan. The team was rounded out by Rylee Cameron (18th, 22:36), Sierra Blanchard (22:44), Miah Fenno (20th, 22:47), Ryen Gipe (25th, 23:16), and Sophia Stewart (26th, 23:27).
Competing for Three Forks were Isabella Fink (15th, 22:18), Bella Jones (17th, 22:21), Devynn Judd (23rd, 23:09), Grace Kluin (28th, 23:33), and Rylee Dell (33rd, 25:57).
“Our girls had a couple minor injuries but we will get those worked out before next week. They’re in a good headspace and looking forward to competing at state,” said Forsberg.
Manhattan Christian was scheduled to wrap up the regular season Thursday at a meet which included Belgrade and Gallatin. The event was canceled due to weather conditions, thus the team did not have a final tune up prior to state.
“We are feeling good,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said. “We right where we would like to be at this point in the season. We are excited to run next week and are praying for no snow this year.”
