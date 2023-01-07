After more than two weeks off for Christmas break, Manhattan and Three Forks’ wrestling teams returned to the mat Thursday at the Manhattan Mixer.
The four-team event, which was dominated by Three Forks, also included Deer Lodge and Whitehall, and featured two rounds of wrestling. Three Forks’ grapplers won 27 of their 31 matches with 24 coming by fall.
Wolves head coach Nye Howey brought his entire team to the mixer and he was looking forward to getting his athletes live matches following the long break.
“We’re kind of in the grind of our season now,” Howey said. “So it’s good to get out and get some of these mixers going and see some other kids.”
Nine Three Forks wrestlers finished 2-0 in the mixer, including returning state champion Cole Rogers (120). He recorded a third period pin of Whitehall’s Sam Valov and defeated Manhattan’s Dawson Davis by technical fall, 19-4.
Brayden Linville (113), the team’s other returning state champion, won his only match of the night. He pinned Gizelle Beck, of Deer Lodge, in 1 minute, 34 seconds.
The Wolves also got strong performances from Brummie Boggus (103), Logan Douma (120), Mathias Hogue (132), Gabe Hungerford (145) Dylan Kamps (145), Chase Kirkland (132), Thomas Rowan (138), and Levi Wagner (138). Each won both of their matches by fall.
Of the team’s four losses on the night, two came in head-to-head matches against teammates. Carson Lattimore defeated Raegan Ashley at 160, while Jessie Eide defeated Jack Hayder, also at 160.
“All of my heavier kids are all freshmen. I have five seniors on the team and they’re about as solid as you can get,” said Howey. “They’re going good, practices are going good, and my coaching staff is excellent here, so it’s been a good season so far.”
Manhattan competed with just five wrestlers and Cooper Smith (132) went 2-0 with a pair of pins. Grant Holen was the only other Tiger to notch a win, and he finished 1-1 at 205.
“Cooper Smith really wanted to make a statement in front of a home crowd and I think he certainly did with his dominant performance in both matches,” Manhattan head coach Patrick Hutchins said. “Grant Holen showed poise and patience in his first match, but a little too much so in his second match where he needed to be more aggressive.”
Jade Bailey (126 girls) and Davis competed in their first ever matches. Bailey lost both by fall, while Davis lost twice to Three Forks opponents.
“I'm really looking forward to seeing their growth as they continue in wrestling,” said Hutchins.
Payton Johnson was pinned in her lone match at 165, but Hutchins noted she’s not competing at full strength.
“Payton Johnson is battling through two injuries right now,” he said, “but really wanted to wrestle in our home mixer in spite of those injuries.”
Prior to the start of the mixer, Manhattan’s two senior managers were honored. Makayla Longie and Danielle Nolan have each spent four years as a manager and have scored around 600 matches thus far.
“We will all miss them very much,” said Hutchins.
Both Manhattan and Three Forks are back in action over the weekend at the annual Tom LeProwse Invitational in Bozeman.