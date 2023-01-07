After more than two weeks off for Christmas break, Manhattan and Three Forks’ wrestling teams returned to the mat Thursday at the Manhattan Mixer.

The four-team event, which was dominated by Three Forks, also included Deer Lodge and Whitehall, and featured two rounds of wrestling. Three Forks’ grapplers won 27 of their 31 matches with 24 coming by fall.

Cole Rogers

Three Forks’ Cole Rogers tries to break a hold by Whitehall’s Sam Valov in a 120-pound match Thursday Thursday at the Manhattan Mixer.
Jade Bailey

Manhattan’s Jade Bailey tries to pin Deer Lodge’s Morghan Barna in a 126-pound match Thursday at the Manhattan Mixer.

