All Montana state employees will be required to return to their pre-pandemic workplaces on Sept. 7, the state Department of Administration announced in an email to government workers last Friday.
State agencies were required to bring half of their employees back to their worksites by June 14. Managers were given discretion over which employees to bring back, the Associated Press previously reported.
The email, from department director Misty Ann Giles, encouraged employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to stay home if they’re feeling sick. The memo also noted that rapid testing will be available on-site, although it doesn’t specify any requirements for testing. Most state employees are not required to wear face masks while at work.
“I ask all agency management and individual employees to ensure that health, safety, and cleaning protocols are followed at worksites as we continue working together to meet operational needs, serve the citizens of Montana, and complete transitioning back to the worksite,” Giles wrote.
A department spokeswoman confirmed the order that employees return to work by Sept. 7, but did not immediately have details on how that date was chosen. It also wasn’t immediately clear whether the policy would allow for exceptions if employees or members of their households are immunocompromised, or if they live with children currently ineligible to receive the COVID vaccine. The email states that managers have discretion to “cooperatively address individual situations.”
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are again surging in Montana, along with other parts of the country where vaccination rates lag behind the national average. With the latest uptick fueled by the Delta variant, hospitalizations in the state have recently reached levels not seen since the peak of the pandemic in January, and new cases have climbed back to February levels.
As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 44.7% of Montanans were fully vaccinated, compared with a rate of 50.2% nationwide. In Lewis and Clark County, where many state employees live and work, 53.1% of residents were fully vaccinated.
