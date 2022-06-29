“Sentimental Journey” is one of 13,000 Flying Fortresses produced between 1936 and 1945. She was built in 1944 and in March 1945 was delivered for service and flew missions in the Pacific Theater. After the war, she was used for training, testing, and at-sea rescue missions and eventually was sold for surplus and used as a fire bomber.
The B-17 has a nearly 104-foot wingspan and a gross weight of 65,500 pounds. Its top speed is 301 miles per hour with a cruising speed of 160 miles per hour. It is equipped with 13 .50 caliber M2 Browning machine guns and has a short-range bomb load of 8,000 pounds and a long-range bomb load of 4,500 pounds. B-17s dropped 640,000 tons of bombs during World War II.
“Made in the Shade,” built in early 1944, is one of 34 that are still flying out of the 10,000 manufactured. She was based at Serraggia Airbase in Corsica from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 1944, and flew 13 combat missions over Italy and two over Yugoslavia.
The B-25 is smaller than the B-17, with a 67-foot wingspan and a maximum takeoff weight of 41,500 pounds. Used mainly as a low-altitude strafe and skip bomber, the plane’s cruising and top speeds are 233 and 239 miles per hour respectively. The B-25's bomb load is 3,000 pounds from all distances and comes with 11 .50 caliber M2 Browning machine guns.
Both planes were acquired by the Arizona Commemorative Air Force in the 1980s. They were restored and able to fly again in 2009.