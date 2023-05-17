In the late 1970’s Godfrey Saunders came to Dillon, Montana, on a basketball scholarship at Western Montana College.
He’d turned down an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. And there wouldn’t be a pro career. But basketball’s loss would be Montana’s gain.
After 45 years as an educator, topped off by his final five years as superintendent of the Belgrade School District, he gets to finally, metaphorically, ride off into the sunset. He announced his retirement last September.
Next Thursday, May 25, Belgrade is hosting a retirement celebration for Saunders at the Belgrade High School Commons, 303 N. Hoffman. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This shindig will feature cake and appetizers catered by ProStart, the high school’s award-winning culinary club, which took First Place in state competition last month and just returned from Nationals in Washington, D.C. The Belgrade School Orchestra will play, and a brief ceremony honoring Saunders’ accomplishments is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.
“We’ll be celebrating his long-time career in education,” District Finance Officer Carrie Fisher said, “and offering the community a chance to come together and recognize his outstanding contributions to education throughout the state of Montana.”
Saunders has taught, coached, and been an administrator in multiple school districts in Oregon and Montana, including both Bozeman and Belgrade, and teaching at Montana State University. He was the principal at Bozeman High for 12 years. He also developed leadership academies in Tennessee.
The school board “recognizes that Godfrey has been instrumental in guiding Belgrade schools successfully through some challenging times, including COVID and the population explosion in the Valley,” said Frank Stock, school board chair. And “We recognize that he’s been a positive leader and role model in Montana throughout his career.
“We felt it was our responsibility to have a retirement party that celebrated not just our five years with him, but his entire 45-year career serving Montana’s kids,
“We invite all who have worked with and learned from Godfrey during his career to attend.”
Former editor of the Belgrade News Diana Setterberg remembered that “he did a great thing opening school in the Fall of 2020, when so many other districts continued with ‘remote learning.’ Yes, it was the board’s decision — but really, Godfrey was the leader behind the decision.”
Fished agreed. “These things with COVID — what a way to end your career. A lot of people (educators) just threw in the towel and said ‘I’m done.’”
And “he has a killer sense of humor. He’s serious, but he doesn’t take life too seriously.” Got any examples of that sense of humor? “A few, but nothing he’d want me to share,” Fisher laughed.
Fisher worked for the Gallatin Gateway School District before she took the job in Belgrade, and “It was just exciting to work with him.”
In 2017, Saunders “came out of retirement for us,” she remembered. “For just one year. He’s had five years here. So, we’ve been really lucky.”
In an interview last fall, Saunders told the Belgrade News that “This is my 45th year in this business, and I took an oath when I started to uphold the Constitution of the United States and of Montana. We do this because we treasure this. This was my piece of the puzzle — and I left it in good shape for the next guy.”
Saunders has changed Montana for the better. He’d say it was mutual.
“Montana has a good (school) system. We have a great system because we educate everyone,” he said.
He reminisced that his dad, who grew up in the Bahamas, had always been in love with Montana, but had never got to live here. ‘He was a horse guy, wanted to be a gunsmith,” Saunders said. So he lived his dad’s dream?
Yes, but it would take some work. “In my hometown, strangers didn’t speak to you. It was different here. And I figured I’d have to change. Montana wasn’t gonna adapt to me. I’m not a native, but I love Montana. God willing, I’ll spend the rest of my life here. This is where I grew up and became a man. I don’t ever want to leave,” Saunders said.