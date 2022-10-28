It’s a practice as old as the Bible — and farming.
We’re talking about “gleaning,” where strangers are allowed to make a second pass over a field that has been already harvested.
More specifically, it’s actually a Biblically-mandated practice to make sure the poor and resident foreigners got something to eat.
Students from Manhattan Christian High School spent Oct. 5 “gleaning” potatoes from the fields of four local farmers, and in just 25 minutes they’d harvested 2,500 pounds of spuds for the Headwaters and Gallatin Valley Food banks.
“It’s something that we are wanting to do as a school,” said MCS Principal Nate Hope, “to help the students with service. real work, for real people with real needs.”
This is Hope’s second year as principal at Manhattan Christian, a Scotsman and the school’s first non-Dutch principal. What’s the background on this school gleaning project?
“I got a call from one of the families that owned one of the fields,” he explained. “One of the fields, the combine didn’t want to go through, lots of rocks. So we thought, let’s get all the high the schoolers out there. And then other families with fields that need to be gleaned, they said ‘yes, you guys come by our fields, too.’
“It was on a Wednesday, what would have been our chapel hour. They got on the bus, had 25 minutes to glean 2,500 pounds of potatoes, and loaded back on the bus and back in time for their next class.”
The Kimms donated hundreds of new potato sacks, “and they were very happy to be part of the process,” Hope continued.
This was the first year that Manhattan Christian and local potato farmers had partnered together for this project.
“Our kids meet for what is called discipleship groups,” added MCS Librarian and Communications Director Lexi Glaus. “Meet to discuss something like Bible studies, but it’s also an opportunity to serve. We bused our kids to the four Manhattan Christian family-owned fields that participated” for a total of 45 minutes.
“We had truckloads and truckloads. I think some of the teachers even used their trucks to transport (potatoes).
“The kids had fun. They packed extra clothes. You could see in the hallways that day, work clothes and boots in the hallway,” said Glaus. “They were all prepared to work. It’s not uncommon for these kids to work hard. They have good attitudes; they like the opportunity to get out and serve.”
Local farm families who participated were the Schutters, Droges, Dyks, and Venhuizens. “And the Kimms supplied the bags and a truck,” added Glaus.
What was the reaction of the two local food banks?
“They were quite speechless at the amount of potatoes that were brought,” Hope said. “It was good for the kids to see the reaction of the people who receive. There’s great joy and satisfaction in serving others.
“We will continue doing this, and keeping our eyes open for ways to serve the greater Gallatin area. We’re known for our athletic teams, but we’d also like to be known for serving the community. It’s a wonderful community, already here and serving. God’s already wired people with unique talents and gifts. Real work for real people with real needs. We’re working that into our senior project.”
In Deuteronomy and Leviticus, farmers were told to leave the edges of their fields unharvested, and they weren’t to pick up whatever fell to the ground, nor to harvest was was initially overlooked.
The same scriptures say that a vineyard was to be just harvested once, leaving everything else for the poor.
These scriptures ordered the Israelites to deliberately make their harvesting methods less efficient. Laws benefitting the poor were common in the ancient Near East, but this treatment was to extend to the resident foreigner, something only the Israelites did. Farmers were to do this “because God said to.” And that’s one distinction between charity and gleaning — Biblically, farmers had an obligation to provide for the poor and the foreigner. And it meant that everyone had a right to access the provision created by God.
Later, the Talmud expounded on the specific scriptures, stating that the farmer was not to benefit from the gleanings, and was not permitted to discriminate among the poor or try to frighten them off.
In the Biblical Book of Ruth, the story is told of Ruth and her mother-in-law Naomi, gentiles who are gleaning in the fields of a rich farmer named Boaz. He is rather taken with Ruth, and orders his “combining crew” to deliberately drop grain for Ruth, and allows her to glean unharvested fields.
In modern times, much of Europe still had a legally enforceable right to glean. And until the late 18th century gleaning was a legal right for the landless, or “cottagers” in England.
“Woolgathering” is gleaning a la sheep, The now obsolete practice was to gather wool off the bushes and brambles it had caught on as the sheep passed.
Soviet Russia would later criminalize gleaning, under the penalty of death. Nowdays, gleaning is the secularized reality of “dumpster diving.” And in Bali, the law allows anyone to stand and pick fruit off a tree, even trees on private land.