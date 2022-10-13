Edgewater Farms opened their doors to it’s corn maze for the fourth year on Sept. 23. Many residents of Broadwater County and the surrounding areas have made it a fall tradition to visit the maze, and co-owner Nancy Davis says that is what they hoped to create.

“We want a place that children can spend 3-4 hours and not want to leave,” Davis said. “A place that families can spend time together and never run out things to keep their interest.”

