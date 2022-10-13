Edgewater Farms opened their doors to it’s corn maze for the fourth year on Sept. 23. Many residents of Broadwater County and the surrounding areas have made it a fall tradition to visit the maze, and co-owner Nancy Davis says that is what they hoped to create.
“We want a place that children can spend 3-4 hours and not want to leave,” Davis said. “A place that families can spend time together and never run out things to keep their interest.”
This year, the corn maze theme is “Keeping it Rural” and the maze contains a tractor, the words of the theme, a farmer and even a pig! The jumping pillow, giant slide, games and corn pit will make an appearance once again as well as additional games. New this year will be a scavenger hunt for attendees. “There will be clues found throughout the farm,” Davis says, “When children find all the clues, they will receive a small prize!”
The maze is open Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout their season, and Davis says they are always looking for interested employees that want to have a great time while working. A special event for Oct. 29 is also planned as well as apple shooting, hayrides and simply spending time in a beautiful location. Admission prices have remained the same this year at $10 a person (age 4 and older) and the admission is good for the day!
Davis said she enjoys running the maze and watching families enjoying time together. Davis ran a maze in 2001 and says even though times have changed the purpose of the maze remains the same, “to allow families a place to go and a place to build traditions.”
The maze is located 6 miles south of Townsend at 8410 Hwy 287.