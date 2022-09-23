Life asks not merely what you can do;
It asks how much you can endure without being spoiled.
--Harry Emerson Fosdick
The approach to the different seasons of the year has changed for ranchers. In years past, winter meant handling hay with pitchforks or bale hooks for at least five months.
Our tractors were small and often not up to the task we asked of them. We were sometimes stuck for hours while hungry cattle bawled and milled around an empty haystack.
All of us dreaded the first snows of winter and the subsequent feeding of the cattle, which began in late November or early December. There was no letup from the heavy work from the day we started in the late fall until there was enough grass to turn the cattle out to pasture — usually the first part of May. We always expected a January thaw which gave us a week or so of respite from the cold winter that roared back for another month or two. March brought with it some genuine hope, and we knew we wouldn't be seeing anymore -10 below blizzards. The winters and the work they entailed were difficult, but we always knew there would be an end to it.
Now it's the opposite, with large bales, feeding is a simple chore that requires little physical effort and less than half the time it once did. Cold weather and snow don't offer challenges anymore.
It's the spring and summer that give a rancher a sense of foreboding and feeling of futility. I read once that "We owe our existence to six inches of topsoil and the fact that it rains." But it doesn't rain anymore. The old timers expected 20 inches of rain in June, and they usually got it. Just year I don't think we had even one day of solid rain, and the snowpack in the hills is practically nothing again.
A person knows that a winter eventually has to end and better days will follow, but a drought seems eternal. The hay and the pastures got drier with every day of sun, and our world withers away with every dry year. Grain farmers can purchase drought or hail insurance, but the cattlemen are on their own to face the elements. The lack of decent rain means that both summer pasture and the hay crop will be short.
Most of the wild hay is flood irrigated, which is an art in itself and can be very rewarding — if you have the water. It's an easy task with a full ditch. The irrigator can get the meadows covered in good time and be assured ofa decent hay crop if he has the water. Irrigating with just a little water is horribly frustrating. It's twice the work with only half the results. Dandelions in the meadows indicate dry ground and serve as a constant reminder than things aren't going well. There's no solution to a drought. It affects everything.
We can sell back on the herd in order to cope with lack of rain, but that means the gross income next year will be less, bringing with it financial problems along with the dryness. It's a conundrum with no easy solution. If the drought were like last winter, where a person can be sure of an end to it, the situation wouldn't be so heavy on one's shoulders. People tell me there's nothing that can be done, so why worry? To me it's like telling a man standing on a gallows with a noose around his neck that he shouldn't worry because nothing can be done. So I worry.
But rain or no rain, we'll muck through. Our ranch will be in the family for 150 years in 2017, and the three generations that came before us undoubtedly saw worse times than these. I've heard stories about dry years before transportation was available to bring hay in from long distances. They said that during one especially bad year the brush along the creeks was eaten down to the size of a man's arm before spring arrived and the cows had some grass to eat. So we'll survive this one. If we have to sell cows, we'll sell cows, and if we have to start feeding what little hay we have in October we can do that, too.
And there is a chance that it might rain. One way or another we'll endure.
Dick Geary was a Helmville rancher and a columnist for the Missoulian before he died in 2020. His family has given the Belgrade News permission to run his columns, which have been collected into a 625 page-book,"... And That's All I know," which can be purchased from Amazon for $15.