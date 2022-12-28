The annual Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture Conference is scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20 in Missoula.
The event will focus on opportunities in agriculture in western Montana and is hosted by Montana State University, Missoula Conservation District and the Lake County Conservation District.
The conference will highlight innovative strategies and marketing options that producers use to manage land and create viable land stewardship models for increasingly fractured plot sizes and uses of agricultural lands in Montana, according to Patrick Mangan, MSU Extension horticulture agent in Missoula County.
“Presentations will cover value-added agricultural opportunities; weed and rodent management on farms; grazing and pasture management for horses, cows and other ruminants; irrigation management; and other topics of interest to landowners, regardless of the size of their property,” according to an announcement from MSU.
Cory Miller, owner of Grass Valley Farms in Missoula, will be keynote speaker with a focus on soil health, grazing management and intersecting ecosystems with land management. “Grass Valley Farms integrates fungal communities into its soils, uses virtual fencing systems to manage cattle and other strategies to improve land and soil health,” according to MSU.
The conference will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton Missoula Edgewater hotel, 100 Madison St. The $50 registration fee includes lunch Thursday, a social hour that evening and breakfast Friday morning. Participants may register online at missoulaeduplace.org/event/ and find more details at lakecountyconservationdistr.