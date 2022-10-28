MELROSE — J.M. Peck and his father surveyed the rolling, rocky landscape of their ranch one September afternoon as they herded cows into a trailer. Their horses watched as the men moved in silence with a familiar ease that showed they’d ranched together for years.
J.M. Peck, 35, grew up on the Trapper Creek Ranch, which has been in his family since 1967. Now, he co-owns it with his father and aunt.
Peck wasn’t always sure he’d come back home to the ranch. He got a degree from Montana State University in mechanical engineering, bought a house in Billings, and worked in the oil and gas and semiconductor industries for eight years.
But he missed the ranching lifestyle. Peck knew he needed to save enough money to buy some other family members’ shares of the ranch so he could become part-owner. He couldn’t make ranching his full-time career if he only owned a tiny fraction of the business.
So Peck built up savings for almost a decade, sold his house in Billings, and, about five years ago, bought out his uncle’s family’s shares.
“I had to have enough equity stashed away so I could make the move when I wanted to,” Peck said.
Peck’s story is just one example of the work it takes for young people to break into agriculture, even if they already have land in their family. At a time when supporting young people in agriculture is more important than ever, the barriers to entry, like the cost of land, are also at historic highs — especially in Montana and the Gallatin Valley. But there are also more resources to support younger generations than there were in the past.
•••
The average age of farmers and ranchers across the U.S. is the highest it’s ever been — 59, according to the most recent data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture. In 2007, that number was 57, and in 1978, it was 50.
A United Nations report found the world needs to grow more food in the next 30 years than it has in all of human history, but as farmers and ranchers grow older, some wonder if younger generations have enough support to be successful.
Average farmland value in Montana jumped 11% from last year to $1,030 per acre, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Irrigated cropland on average was up almost 15% from last year, at $3,500 an acre. The cost of leased irrigated farmland also continues to climb, from $82 an acre in 2019 to $104 in 2022.
The increasing cost of land has forced more producers to work off-farm jobs to generate enough income. A study by the University of Missouri found that 56% of U.S. farm operators had a main job off the farm in 2017, compared to 37% in 1974.
That comes as farmland itself becomes more scarce across the country in the face of development. Between 2000 to 2020, the acres of farmland in Montana dropped by over a million, from 59.3 million to 58 million.
Sue Ann Streufert, young farmer and rancher committee coordinator for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, said helping young farmers access land is more important than ever, because the country being able to feed itself is a matter of national security. Future generations will need to produce more food with fewer inputs and still be profitable — that’s the only way agriculture will survive.
“There’s no scenario where we can fail at this,” Streufert said.
•••
There are three main types of young people in agriculture: those with family farms trying to navigate the land transfer process, like Peck, those who don’t want to own or lease land but still work in agriculture in some capacity, and those without land trying to start from scratch.
People starting from scratch is becoming less and less common, Streufert said — but some are still pursuing it.
Alexis Bressler, 33, and Lauren Lenz, 32, didn’t own any land in Montana, but that didn’t stop them from pursuing their dream of creating a sustainable flower farm in Bozeman.
Calliope Flowers started leasing land in 2019 and partnered with another local farm to get access to equipment and a customer base. Bressler and Lenz also worked other jobs in restaurants and didn’t pay themselves at all the first year in order to save money. They leased or borrowed the expensive equipment they needed, including a tractor, which can cost over $250,000.
But Calliope Flowers was short-lived. Bressler and Lenz wrapped up their final growing season this year, after their landowners decided to not renew their lease.
“Young farmers often have to lease land, but that’s not viable to do long term,” Bressler said. “You’re not building any equity and it’s hard to put roots down and invest time and energy in a place that’s not yours.”
Lenz said she would love to continue farming flowers but she needs to reevaluate where that could happen.
“I can’t buy a piece of land here,” Lenz said. “Continuing to farm in Bozeman would be quite a challenge.”
Young people without land have to get creative to make it in agriculture — just ask Ali Moxley, 27, and Ben Deuling, who started a gourmet mushroom business in grad school at MSU by growing mushrooms in Deuling’s laundry room.
SporeAttic now produces between 300 to 500 pounds of mushrooms each week in a legitimate growing space, but it took a lot of work to get to that point.
Moxley, who now runs her own consulting business to help food and agriculture companies apply for grants, said she and Deuling applied for at least eight separate grants over two years through MSU and the Department of Agriculture to get enough funding for the business.
It can be challenging for new producers to navigate the array of grants and programs available to them.
Faith Hill, beginning farmer and rancher state coordinator for the USDA, helps beginners sort through the extensive government programs and grants for new producers. Hill said her position was created through the 2018 Farm Bill after the government realized the growing need to support beginners in agriculture.
“The most need I see is people who say, ‘I’ve never done this before. Where do I start?’” Hill said.
•••
Nonprofits also play a key role in helping people get started. In 2008, the Quivira Coalition launched its New Agrarian Program, which matches aspiring ranchers to mentors for an eight-month apprenticeship.
Caroline Caldwell, 29, the northern plains director for the program, said they had 11 mentor sites in Montana this year, with two in Big Timber.
The program is a partnership across generations, Caldwell said. It’s a hands-on opportunity for young farmers to get the generational knowledge they need to succeed in agriculture.
Several of the 120 program alumni have gone on to lease land from their mentors or start a business on the mentor’s farm, Caldwell said. But alumni aren’t required to go into production agriculture specifically — they are encouraged to do anything related to food systems, from working as an extension agent to running a food co-op.
Mihail Kennedy, 39, is a production manager for B Bar Ranch in Big Timber and is mentoring two apprentices this year through the New Agrarian program. Last year the ranch had its first apprentice, who they hired to work full-time after the program ended.
Kennedy, who has worked at B Bar for nine years, grew up in Billings with parents who owned restaurants. Before starting at B Bar, Kennedy spent 15 years looking for a way to break into agriculture.
That’s part of what makes the New Agrarian program appealing to Kennedy: It’s geared toward beginners who don’t necessarily have a background in agriculture but are eager to learn. Kennedy knows from experience how hard it is to land a ranching job if you’re a city kid, but the apprenticeship program opens that door to more people.
Kennedy’s background is in ecology — it’s important to him to manage ranchland as a part of the wider ecosystem. He became a mentor so he could teach those stewardship values to others.
Kennedy doesn’t feel inclined to have his own ranch one day. Maybe he started out with that aspiration, he said, but soon realized it wasn’t realistic and he could still steward land as a ranch manager.
“Even if I could afford (my own ranch), I wouldn’t want it,” Kennedy said. “My passion lies in teaching others everything I’ve learned in the last nine years.”
Caldwell, who has worked in production agriculture herself for the past eight years, feels the same way.
Owning land is no longer accessible to a lot of people, Caldwell said. She feels strongly you can steward land effectively as a farm manager without owning it.
“Improving a piece of land bit by bit for as long as I can — in my heart that’s enough for me,” Caldwell said.
But for those who are looking for land, another Montana nonprofit can help out.
Mary Ellis is the director of the beginning farmer and rancher program for the Missoula-based Community Food and Agriculture Coalition nonprofit, which launched the website Farm Link in 2016.
Farm Link helps connect Montana producers wanting to sell or lease land with people looking for land access. It also connects producers looking for labor with people in search of agriculture jobs.
Before the website, Farm Link existed as paper applications that an employee would sort through and match, but moving it online helped streamline the process and increased its usage.
The coalition also runs a seven-month Certified Farm Start-Up program from March through September for beginning producers. The workshop covers the challenges facing young farmers and how to start a successful business. This year saw 85 participants, and applications for next year will open in November.
People who complete the start-up program also get a badge on Farm Link, which shows producers they are serious about farm work or getting land.
“There are existing resources (for young producers), but there could always be more,” Ellis said. “This is a big problem that’s not going away.”
•••
Aside from land access, there’s another aspect some say is essential for young people in agriculture: sharing knowledge.
Streufert, who directs the young farmers and ranchers program for Montana Farm Bureau, said farm bureau programs provide education and networking opportunities for young producers.
The annual Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference, for example, has educational workshops and keynote speakers to help farm bureau members with business and succession planning.
J.M. Peck, who has been the chair of the Montana farm bureau’s young farmers and ranchers committee since 2019, said the young producers he works with mostly request help on financial planning and transferring land to the next generation.
The Peck ranch is registered as a sub-S corporation. That means no individual owns the corporation, but they all hold shares in it — making it much easier to transfer between generations.
It’s also essential that ranchers create detailed wills early in their life, Peck said. An unexpected death in the family with no will to lay out who gets what can launch a family into chaos.
Peck talked openly about his dad’s will and future plans for the ranch. It was clear he’d had this conversation many times before.
Peck and his wife, who is a schoolteacher in town, are raising their 3-year old son and their dogs, Hank, Scout and Sawyer, on the ranch. Peck said he’s proud he can give his kid a childhood much like his own.
“He loves it here — the cows and horses and tractors,” Peck said. “It’s an incredible place to grow up.”