MELROSE — J.M. Peck and his father surveyed the rolling, rocky landscape of their ranch one September afternoon as they herded cows into a trailer. Their horses watched as the men moved in silence with a familiar ease that showed they’d ranched together for years.

J.M. Peck, 35, grew up on the Trapper Creek Ranch, which has been in his family since 1967. Now, he co-owns it with his father and aunt.

