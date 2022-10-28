Sreekala Bajwa

Sreekala Bajwa, Vice President of the College of Agriculture, poses for a photo in front of Linfield Hall at Montana State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Bozeman, Mont. Bajwa recently received an award for her contributions to precision agriculture technologies.

 MSU Photo by Colter Peterson

BOZEMAN — Sreekala Bajwa, of Montana State University’s College of Agriculture and director of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station, received a national award for her engineering achievement in agriculture.

Bajwa received the 2022 Cyrus Hall McCormick Jerome Increase Case Gold Medal from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The award, currently sponsored by CNH Industrial, honors exceptional and meritorious engineering achievement in agriculture that has resulted in new concepts, products, processes and methods that advanced the development of agriculture. Bajwa was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the industrial adoption of precision agriculture technologies, agricultural byproduct utilization and ensuing contributions to foundational technologies.

Tags

Recommended for you