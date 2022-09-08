The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
MSU accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism.
The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
Agritourism refers to linking agricultural operations with tourism by allowing visitors to come to farms for either entertainment, recreation or education. Examples include organized tours, pick your own produce opportunities and more. Organizers hope the program will further promote agritourism for sustainable agriculture, a holistic approach to farming focused on farm profitability, land and natural resource stewardship, and improved quality of life for the farmer as well as the community.
“Some farmers are looking for different opportunities to diversify, and this is something they can do to utilize their current infrastructure and add more revenue to their farm,” said Shannon Arnold, professor in the Department of Agricultural and Technology Education in the MSU College of Agriculture.
Over the course of two years, fellows will attend four two-day seminars hosted at various sustainable agritourism operations across Montana. The first three seminars will be hosted in western, central and eastern Montana, respectively. The fourth will be in Bozeman, where fellows will apply what they’ve learned to plan and host a statewide agritourism conference to be held in 2025.
The seminars consist of workshops, tours and networking opportunities, with speakers covering different avenues of agritourism. Fellows will learn a variety of skills to help promote agritourism in areas of professional development, management, business, planning and communication/media relations.
Arnold said those who should consider applying are agricultural professionals; farmers, ranchers and growers; Extension and tourism industry professionals; economic and community specialists; agricultural educators; and government employees.
By completing the program, Arnold said, fellows will gain sustainable agriculture and agritourism knowledge and skills through exposure to industry issues, experiences and experts. They will also learn how to advocate for sustainable agritourism and conduct outreach events for industry promotion.