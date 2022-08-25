BOZEMAN — A Montana State University doctoral student and Ph.D. graduate recently received honors for their research on precision agriculture in Montana.
Sasha Loewen and Paul Hegedus in the College of Agriculture received Graduate Student of the Year awards from the International Society of Precision Agriculture. Both were recognized at the organization’s annual meeting held at the end of June in Minneapolis. ISPA is a nonprofit professional scientific organization with a mission to advance the science of precision agriculture globally. Hegedus graduated in May with a Ph.D. in ecology and environmental sciences, and Loewen will graduate in December.
“These awards are a significant international recognition of the quality of research conducted by these students and for MSU as an agricultural research institution” said Bruce Maxwell, professor in the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences. Both Hegedus and Loewen were researchers in his lab.
Loewen and Hegedus research seeding and nitrogen fertilizer rates, respectively, and how producers can use that data to precisely manage their fields. Both seed and fertilizer can be tailored for the most appropriate amounts for specific places in a field. For instance, if there is a weed patch, producers can raise seeding rates there to increase competition. Or if there is a hilltop with poor growth, they can decrease seeding rates.
Additionally, Loewen and Hegedus have developed an on-farm precision experiment framework since 2015. The framework is a digital decision support tool where producers can upload data from their fields and receive management recommendations. Hegedus oversaw the process of organizing and storing producer information and putting it into analysis-ready data sets so that he and Loewen can model crop yields and grain protein numbers. The team also measured crop yield and grain protein data at harvest time to add to the accuracy of what the field is producing. With this information producers can make educated decisions on how to manage their seed and fertilizer input for future seasons.
“We also gather a bunch of satellite imagery data. One of the principles of this framework is we only use freely available data producers would gather from their day-to-day operations or online sources,” Hegedus said.
Both Loewen and Hegedus came to MSU after switching from a different program and into the ag world.