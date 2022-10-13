In the wake of soaring fuel prices, the war in Ukraine, and climate change, some scientists are finding new ways to make plants into products like jet fuel and food packaging that historically have required fossil fuels. Oil seeds like camelina, canola, and safflower are just some of the industrial crops starting to be grown more in Montana and globally.

As the production of oil seeds continues to climb in Montana, new research on improving the efficiency of industrial crops is also increasing. Industry proponents hope that increased use of plant-based products will help farmers economically and decrease reliance on global supply chains.

Tags

Recommended for you