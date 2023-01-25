The Montana Department of Agriculture is looking for seasonal potato inspectors.
The state agency wants the seasonal inspectors who can work from the middle of February through May. Hours can range between 10 and 40 hours per week.
The positions pay $16 per hour locally as well as mileage reimbursement for travel to work sites and farms.
The inspectors “collect agricultural samples of potato tubers, ensuring representative sampling and inspections of potato tubers to determine overall quality and grade for certification purposes,” according to the state’s job description. The inspectors also examine samples and gives the potatoes overall grades — including issuing “official certificates declaring the grade of the potatoes,” according to the job description.
Inspector positions are available in Manhattan, Toston, Townsend, Dillon, Twin Bridges, Ronan and Kalispell.
“Inspectors play a vital role in assuring the superior quality that Montana seed potatoes are known for throughout the world,” the state agriculture agency said in a statement.
