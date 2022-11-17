BOZEMAN — The Montana State University Library will host author Michele Corriel for a discussion of her new book, “Montana Modernists: Shifting Perceptions of Western Art,” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on the second floor of the library. The event is free and will be followed by a reception in the library’s Archives and Special Collections.

Corriel has a master’s degree in art history and a doctorate in American studies from MSU. Her book is based on her doctoral research and draws heavily from the Bob and Gennie DeWeese Papers housed in Archives and Special Collections. Corriel’s book explores Montana’s avant-garde art movement, Montana Modernism, which grew after World War II.

