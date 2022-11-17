...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Montana State University Library to host discussion about Montana Modernism
BOZEMAN — The Montana State University Library will host author Michele Corriel for a discussion of her new book, “Montana Modernists: Shifting Perceptions of Western Art,” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on the second floor of the library. The event is free and will be followed by a reception in the library’s Archives and Special Collections.
Corriel has a master’s degree in art history and a doctorate in American studies from MSU. Her book is based on her doctoral research and draws heavily from the Bob and Gennie DeWeese Papers housed in Archives and Special Collections. Corriel’s book explores Montana’s avant-garde art movement, Montana Modernism, which grew after World War II.
Montana Modernism pioneers — including former MSU art professors Jessie Wilber and Frances Senska, Bob and Gennie DeWeese, as well as Isabelle Johnson and Bill Stockton, who taught in the eastern part of the state — created a community where modernist ideas and art flourished, Corriel said.
“Most people don’t think of Montana when they think about Modernism, but I’m hoping to change that,” Corriel said. “My goal is to spread the word that Montana isn’t all about cowboys and buffalo. It has a vibrant contemporary art scene with sturdy roots in Modernism, dating back to the 1940s.”
Corriel’s book examines each artist and how they developed Modernism throughout their lifetimes. Montana did not go through the many stages of Modernism that Paris or New York City did; instead, it came on all at once and reached Montanans through a visual language they could understand. Corriel will discuss her book as well as her archival research in MSU’s collections and the interviews she conducted with many of the artists’ former students.
There will be a book signing after the talk, and copies of Corriel’s book will be available for purchase.
The event is presented in partnership with MSU Library, Friends of MSU Library, the American Studies Program and the MSU College of Arts and Architecture. For questions, contact outreach librarian Jan Zauha at 406-994-6554 or jzauha@montana.edu.
MSU’s Archives and Special Collections is open to the public and has hundreds of unique holdings that tell the stories of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, regional writers like Ivan Doig, MSU history, Montana agriculture and more. Individuals who wish to visit may schedule a reading room appointment, and staff are available to answer questions through a contact form at lib.montana.edu/archives/contact-form/. More information is available online at lib.montana.edu/archives/.