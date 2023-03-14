The demise of three U.S. banks with ties to the technology and cryptocurrency sectors over the course of five days this month sparked worries over a wider financial crisis and potential depositor runs on other financial institutions.

The failures of tech-oriented Silicon Valley Bank (with $209 billion in assets) and crypto-heavy Signature Bank ($110.4 billion in assets) were the second and third largest in U.S. history behind only Washington Mutual’s $307 billion 2008 demise. Crypto-focused Silvergate Capital also announced it was shutting down March 8 before the SVB and Signature failed on March 10 and 12, respectively.

