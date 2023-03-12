Silicon Valley Bank

A person walks past a sign posted at an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. From winemakers in California to startups across the Atlantic Ocean, companies are scrambling to figure out how to manage their finances after their bank, Silicon Valley Bank, suddenly shut down on Friday. The meltdown means distress not only for businesses but also for all their workers whose paychecks may get tied up in the chaos. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

The Federal Reserve is offering $25 billion to help troubled banks after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank in California on Friday and Signature Bank in New York Sunday.

The New York Department of Financial Services said Signature had total assets of $110.4 billion and deposits of $88.6 billion at the end of the 2022. That makes it the third largest U.S. bank failure ever. 

Tags

Recommended for you