...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Thunderstorm wind gusts of 40 knots or higher.
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
At 935 PM, showers and thunderstorms are developing over the Bozeman
Airport. There is the potential for lightning and wind gusts around
40 knots as the storms move through over the next 1 to 2 hours.
Until 1130 PM MDT.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Belgrade’s Aidan Kulbeck slides safely into second base as Glacier’s Michael Glass is unable to handle the throw from home Thursday on a stolen base attempt at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament at Medina Field.
Belgrade’s Gavin Waters dives back to first as Glacier’s Stevyn Andrachick fields the throw from the mound on a pick off attempt Thursday at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament at Medina Field.
As the game continued well into the night Thursday at Medina Field, Ryan Johnerson had no doubt that his team would eventually get the break it needed.
It finally happened in the top of the 10th when Cameron Ueland legged out a one-out single and that sparked what would become a four-run frame for Belgrade. The Bandits broke a 5-all tie en route to a 9-5 second round victory against Glacier at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.
“We just keep fighting and we know given an opportunity that we’re going to take advantage of it,” Johnerson said. “And it was good to get some insurance runs.”
Belgrade (43-20) advanced in the winner’s bracket and plays Butte in the undefeated semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The Miners (37-9) defeated Billings 7-3 Thursday.
“We take every game brand new. I really don’t look at the other team a whole lot, I just want to make sure my guys are ready and they are,” said Johnerson. “So I’m excited for tomorrow.”
After Ueland reached base in the 10th, Belgrade quickly got two runners on base thanks to an error and then loaded the bases when Kash Fike hit a blooper to center. Aidan Kulbeck followed with a single to center to knock in two runs, and then Bandits plated two more runs to stretch the lead to four.
While that offensive burst proved to be the difference, the turning point came in the seventh. Glacier loaded the bases with no outs after Gavin Waters replaced Caleb Hoppe on the mound.
After an errant pickoff attempt at first, and then an intentional walk that loaded the bases, Waters calmly worked out of the jam. The southpaw got Stevyn Andrachick to ground into a fielder’s choice and then struck out Michael Glass before Hayden Meehan hit a shallow fly ball that second baseman Dyson Kinnaman caught to end the inning.
“Put it on a senior who knows what the job is in front of him. He just attacked them with straight fast balls,” said Johnerson. “Gavin pitched great, kept us in it.”
Belgrade had taken a 4-0 lead in the third, but the Twins rallied and eventually took a 5-4 lead with a pair of runs in the sixth. The Bandits were down to their final out in the seventh when Fike reached base on an error and advanced to second when Kulbeck drew a walk. Fike scored on the next at-bat when Wyatt Russell singled to left.
After Belgrade regained the lead in the 10th, Glacier got a runner on in the bottom half of the frame when Meehan drew a lead off walk. Waters got the next two batters out before Landon Wanders came in to close out the game.
Four pitchers saw action in the contest, and two others in Belgrade’s victory against Lewistown on Wednesday, thus Johnerson brought in Wanders to keep pitch counts down and players available later in the tournament.
“Like I told these guys, even the dual roster guys (Belgrade’s B team), they’re here for a reason. So I’m going to use everything we have,” he said. “We only had two guys left. Cale (Livergood) already threw (yesterday), so he couldn’t throw, he could of hit, and Liam (Ferris). They were all ready to go and that’s all you can ask for right now at this time of the year.”
Kulbeck finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs, while Fike, Kinnaman and Russell each had two hits.
Glacier was led by Mason Peters, who was 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.