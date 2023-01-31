This week, the Belgrade News talked to Manhattan High School boys' basketball coach Mike Deming to get an update on senior Payden Cantalupo, 18, who's been in and out of the hospital since Christmas vacation.
Cantalupo, who had been the sole senior on the team — and its captain — had a seizure. But, it would turn out to be more dangerous than that.
"He's doing very good so far this week," Deming said, "and was at practice last night. It's awesome. I believe he's really good this week. And, hopefully we can turn a corner. His health is doing really well." Cantalupo has had a few 'corners to turn' since Christmas vacation, with what seemed to be a seizure on Dec. 29.
He actually had a stroke. A trip to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital segued into an emergency air flight to Billings. And a supposed seizure actually became three strokes — and the discovery of a benign mass on his heart — and emergency open heart surgery.
His surgeons told the family he was one of the youngest open heart surgery patients they'd had.
Payden, 18, initially did so well he showed up last weekend at the school's basketball games. Then, last Monday he was back in the hospital.
Last Wednesday morning, his mother told the Belgrade News they were on their way back home. Again. "We can go home," said Donna Cantalupo, "and we're very hopeful we get to go to school next week."
"He's getting stronger every day," Deming continued. Deming organized a "gofundme" page for Payden, with a goal of raising $5,000. It's already up to $27,000, Deming said. "It's been awesome. Former players, alumni, local restaurants -- have contributed. iI's been a tremendous, awesome show of support."
The link to the fund-raising page is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/payden-cantalupo
And he has a lot of work ahead of him.
"Yes; it's such a trial. Getting to all his doctor's appointments. lots of doctors; lots of appointments. A lot still scheduled," Deming continued.
How was it to have him in practice? "Oh, it was great," Deming agreed. "He has an energy we need. And he's very supportive of his teammates. We're hoping he's done with setbacks. Hoping to get through just one week without a setback. He's been having one a week."
"This is a good perspective check for all of us who get wrapped up in our winning and losing," Deming said this week. "This kid is wrapped up in a life-threatening situation. We can use this as a teaching moment for our kids. Basketball is a bli, in the grand scheme of things.
"I've known Payden for quite awhile. This is why we live in a small town -- it's been amazing." Deming recounted that when the Jefferson High School boys took the court over the weekend against Manhattan, the whole team wore warm-up shirts with Paydens's #10 on them.
"He's my only senior, and the team captain. Very much a leader. I've watched him as a young kid go through the system. He's our inside guy; he's a fearless leader. He had a good start to the year and was only going to get better.
"You can't say enough good about that kid."
This scenario isn't just about a Manhattan High School senior who had a freak heart condition. It's actually about the town of Manhattan.
"The whole town has been so supportive," Donna added. "I've never been a part of something this big in my life. Doing my lesson plans, feeding my dog. I'm just amazed. I grew up in a big city and I'm not used to this community (helpfulness).
"I've been here 16 years, and this has taught me about community. This town is pretty special."
As for her fourth graders? She was back in class Monday, "and there were hundreds and hundreds of hugs," she remembered. "And they're worried about Payden. And worried today when he wasn't there (in school). And making 'get well' cards for him."
As for his coach? "Mike is beyond helpful," Donna concluded. "He's an amazing coach, and so supportive of Payden. God is teaching us to take (help) from others."
Taking is usually more awkward than giving. "It's difficult," agreed Donna. "Manhattan has done a wonderful job of taking care of its own."