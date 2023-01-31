Payden Cantalupo

 Payden Cantalupo

 Dan Chesnet

This week, the Belgrade News talked to Manhattan High School boys' basketball coach Mike Deming to get an update on senior Payden Cantalupo, 18, who's been in and out of the hospital since Christmas vacation.

Cantalupo, who had been the sole senior on the team — and its captain — had a seizure. But, it would turn out to be more dangerous than that.

