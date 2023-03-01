This week, the Belgrade News got a health update on Manhattan High senior Payden Cantalupo, 18, from his basketball coach Mike Deming.
It was the best news Deming has been able to share in two months.
Over Christmas vacation, Cantalupo had had a series of sudden strokes, and had been airlifted to Billings for emergency surgery. Doctors would discover a benign mass of his heart, and he would have emergency open heart surgery. Even after he got home, though, he suffered a setback was was hospitalized again.
He was both the only senior on the team, and its captain.
Cantalupo isn’t well enough to play, Deming said — but the good news is he’s now well enough to travel with the team and sit on the bench this weekend when Manhattan travels to Billings for Southern B Divisionals.
Their first Southern B game is scheduled Thursday at 1 p.m. versus Red Lodge, with loser out action Friday at noon, and the semi-final game scheduled later that day at 6 p.m.
The championship game is Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Manhattan High Tigers are seeded #2, out of a five team field, Deming said. “He’ll get to ride on the bus and be a part of the team,” Deming continued. “It’s awesome for the team. The season is winding down, and there’s no more ‘backwards’ for Payden.
“No setbacks; he’s getting better every single day and weekly,” the coach said.
The Tigers are seeded #2 at Southern B Divisionals, behind the Three Forks Wolves. “Who beat us 53-52 in the regular season,” Deming added. Three Forks and Manhattan are in opposite sides of the bracket, with Three Forks starting play Thursday at 4 p.m. against Baker.
So there’s an aspect of revenge at Divisionals, with Payden being the team’s good luck charm?
Well, yeah.
“We’re happy to still be playing, and obviously that’s the bonus,” Deming admitted diplomatically.
“Payden is just continuing to improve on a full time basis. He’s doing great on rehab. He’s still careful because of his open heart surgery, but we’re hoping for him on the bench this week, versus being away from the team.
“He’s doing all the things a high school student would do his senior year. It’s very encouraging,” Deming said.
When Payden was first hospitalized, Deming immediately spearheaded a GoFundMe page for his mom Donna, another Manhattan School District teacher. With a goal of raising $5,000, and has so far raised $27,000. “We are so pleased,” Deming admitted. “The community stepped right up. We’re not really still looking for more money,” with the GoFundMe page not closed down, but also not actively soliciting anymore.
“We had some amazing donors, a combination of a lot of generosity, alumni, students, former students, teachers,’ the coach said.
Deming said Payden is doing so well, “He’s looking at (playing) golf and track this spring.”