For more than a century it was a just cottonwood tree on the 200 block of Belgrade’s Quaw Blvd. It was, in fact, one of many cottonwoods on that broad, shady Belgrade street.
When the tree recently died, family members of the original owner had an idea. Leave a large piece of the stump in place, and gift their neighborhood with some art.
They talked to the owner of Matt’s Saw Shop, and he put them in touch with a chainsaw carver in Butte, who spent a last week turning the cottonwood stump into a mama bear and a cub climbing a tree.
The property was originally owned by Cora Roldson Stuart, born in 1892. She was the great-aunt of Karen Stuart Brown who “lives just a block away as the crow flies,” on Hoffman, she told the Belgrade News.
Cora died in 1985 at the age of 94. She was married to the younger brother of Harry Stuart, Karen’s father, and the subject of a recent series of stories by the Belgrade News on the person and story behind a mysterious stone pillar next to the old Belgrade fire station.
Circa 1915 and in her 20s, Cora went to work for Shaw’s Stagecoach and Restaurant in Cooke City, remembered Karen. And therein is a second part to this story. That close to Yellowstone National Park, Cora had a life full of black bears — and a lifetime of stories about black bears.
“It’s funny, and fitting that that tree was turned into a carving of bears,” Karen maintained.
Karen’s cousin David Wingfield and his wife Vicky have moved up from Texas and are now living in his grandmother Cora’s house.
“He had a huge tree on the boulevard, a 100-year-old cottonwood that died and needed to be cut down,” Karen remembered. “And I hadn’t talked to him yet. Even then he was thinking to have something carved into it.
“Oh, to carve a bear. One of the happiest times in her (Cora’s) life was working for the Shaws. She just had one adventure after another in the Park. I can still hear her telling the story of the bears, waiting for their scraps just a few feet away from her.”
Karen added that Cora worked for her own aunt Lillian Shaw, who worked with her husband and ran a stageline out of the Park. Cora was raised in the famous stone house off the freeway on the way to Livingston, she said.
She watched the Butte carver put finishing touches on his carving.
“He had a blow torch, shading on the wood. And used a dremel tool. Big saw and a little saw,” said Karen. “Like all art, you have a lot of tools. It was so much fun to watch an artist at work.”