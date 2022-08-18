Bear Tree
Photo by Karen E. Davis

For more than a century it was a just cottonwood tree on the 200 block of Belgrade’s Quaw Blvd. It was, in fact, one of many cottonwoods on that broad, shady Belgrade street.

When the tree recently died, family members of the original owner had an idea. Leave a large piece of the stump in place, and gift their neighborhood with some art.

